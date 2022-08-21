Residential building permits

New accessory structure, Mccall Development, detached garage, 1870 St Paul Ln, Mccall Development - $23,232

New single family, South Pine Design, new sfr, 5217 Grass Mountain Rd, South Pine Design - $400,000

New single family, 4 MT Homes Inc, new sfr, 945 El Rancho Dr, 4 MT Homes Inc - $207,920

New townhome, Mccall Development, 6099 Northstead Ave, 6099 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development Inc - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 6101 Northstead Ave, 6099 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development Inc - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 6103 Northstead Ave, 6099 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development Inc - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 6105 Northstead Ave, 6099 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development Inc - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 6107 Northstead Ave, 6099 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development Inc - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 6109 Northstead Ave, 6099 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development Inc - $0.00

Addition single/duplex/garage, Deck Tech of Billings, LLC, Removing existing deck (500 sqft) Six new footings, Nine existing footings, New framing (530 sqft) New composite decking, New railing, 2210 Constellation Trl, Mangels, David I & Kimberly J - $37,000

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1858 St Paul Ln, Mccall Homes - $153,104

New single family, Image Builders, new sfr, 4212 Creekwood Dr, Doreen Manley - $800,000

New single family, HAD Inc, new sfr, 1936 Bonita Cir, HAD Construction - $276,349

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 1024 Beringer Way, Infinity Homes LLC - $418,446

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1876 St Paul Ln, McCall Homes - $257,002

New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 920 Vineyard Cir, Thompsn Josephine L - $407,347

New single family, Mccall Development, sfr, 1936 Annas Garden Ln, Mccall Development Inc - $314,329

New townhome, Mccall Development, 1690 St George Blvd, 1686 St George Blvd, Mccall Development - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 1694 St George Blvd, 1686 St George Blvd, Mccall Development - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 1686 St George Blvd, 1686 St George Blvd, Mccall Development - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 1698 St George Blvd, 1686 St George Blvd, Mccall Development - $0.00

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Johnson’s Fine Carpentry And, will convert existing 16x30 garage into a guest house. Will bring in new water, sewer, gas, and electricity. Will add a 6x16 addition on the south-west side of the unit. Proposed new open-sided carport on west side of the unit. Proposed new open-sided carport on west side of unit with a roof that is continuous with the main building. Will install in-floor hydronic radiant heating system. New unit will have a combined living room/kitchen area, one bedroom with walk in closet, and one bathroom with walk in shower. Unit will also have a wood burning stove. 340 Stillwater Ln, Robert Skinner - $162,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Sundance Solar Systems LLC, Solar-PV system installation, 2010 Virginia Ln, Wilgus Mark A & Josi D - $23,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, removing the old decking planks and replacing with a composite trex material. Including the stair treads We will also be changing the existing wooden rail slats to Fortress Metal Railing, 354 Camel Pl, Spang, Bruce & Linda - $12,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, Install new solar system, 1502 19th Street W, Sederberg, Shelby L & Daniel F - $39,553

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system. 1310 Colton Blvd, Higman Stewart Thomas - $25,497

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system. 830 Anchor Ave, Lanz Heidi & Jedidiah - $23,705

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 247 Avenue F, Dickson Mark A & LOIS J - $49,113

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Dreamland Construction, remove old cabinets, install new cabinets. Remoe wall and drywall to enlarge kitchen. Installation of gas/electric fireplace. All items per inspectors’ approval in accordance with all local adopted codes, 2223 11th St W, Donovan, Pamela L - $39,124

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar install, 1003 Poly Dr, Koppelman John C & Michelle A - $36,225

New accessory structure, New Generation Builders, Framing garage, siding, insulation, OSB, roofing, electrical, one man door, cement work, mono pad, re-do drive way. Facia pro trim, garage door, 1428 Cook Ave, Mackley Lana Whitney - $14,400

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new sfr, 954 Ortega St, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC 54 LLC - $222,373

New single family, WH Copper Ridge LLC, New construction of a single-story single-family residence. Same plan as already permitted at 936 Ortega Street, 960 Ortega St, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC 54 LLC - $193,677

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, New construction of a single-story single-family residence. Same plan as permitted at 927 Presidio Lane, 966 Ortega St, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC 54 LLC - $199,150

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of a one-story single-family residence, same plan as already permitted at 948 Ortega Street, 972 Ortega St, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC 54 LLC - $189,422

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of a split-level single-family residence. Same plan as the approved permit located at 924 Ortega Street, 2119 Vesca Way, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $222,373

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of a single story with walk out basement single-family residence. Sam home as already permitted at 7044 Copper Sunset, 7012 Copper Bend Blvd, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $346,484

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, sfr, 7011 Copper Bend Blvd, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $273,276

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, New construction of a single story with walkout basement single-family residence. Similar home as already permitted at 7038 Copper Sunset, 7006 Copper Bend Blvd, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $362,798

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, sfr, 7005 Copper Bend Blvd, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $384,064

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, New construction of a 2-story single-family residence. Similar home as already permitted at 7061 Copper Sunset, 7017 Copper Bend Blvd, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $340,810

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 947 Ortega St, Infinity Homes - $264,658

New single family, new sfr, 1910 E Thunder Mountain Rd, Elgeresma Michael & Kelsie - $436,505

New two family, Brown Builders Inc, USE Master Plan “Boulder Gable” plan set, 6308 Beckville Ln, Magnnus Land Development LLC - $327,260

Remodel single/diplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion and replacing the surround wall in the main floor hallway bathroom. No changed to layout or plumbing, 2931 Howard Ave, Sykes Jeffrey A & Deborah S - $9,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, A-Team Home Improvements, solar install, 4218 Toyon Dr, Lordemann Dennis L & Nancy G - $49,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Servpro of Billings, please refer to Xactimate estimate/structural repair drawing for scopes of work, 3333 Laredo Pl, Sarah N Keller Trust - $700,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 6.84kw solar array on house, 1818 Bridge Stone St, Ramirez Alberto - $15,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 11.88kw solar array on customer’s house, 2511 Silver Spur Trl, Krieger Trevor J & Alyssa A - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 5.40kw solar array on customer’s house, 2521 Strapper Ln, Roll Leon M & Theresa J - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, 10.44kw solar array, service change, 33 Campbell Dr, Vickrey Justin & Ruth A - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, BTU Buster, plumbing updates, electrical device swap and some drywall repairs in kitchen. Demolition of two exterior non permanenet shed/outbuildings, 807 N 25th St, Emmonds Robert Monroe & Abbey - $7,000

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 878 El Rancho Dr, Infinity Homes - $242,591

New single family, 4 MT Homes INC, new sfr, 982 El Rancho Dr, 4 MT Homes Inc - $235,626

New single family, Rimrock Builders INC, new sfr, 4188 Mitchell Ave, Anderson, Genevieve W Trustee - $229,418

New single family, Billings Best Builders LLC, new sfr, 2202 Clubhouse Way, Billings Best Builders LLC - $450,000

New single family, Michael Christensen Homes, sfr, 4917 Gold Creek Trl, Mike Christensen Enterprises M - $337,953

New single family, Michael Christensen Homes, sfr, 4909 Gold Creek Trl, Mike Christensen Enterprises M - $337,953

New single family, CDH LLC, new sfr, 5205 Dovetail Ave, CDH LLC - $210,640

New two family, Brown Builders Inc, USE master plan “Boulder Gable” plan set, 6308 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $327,260

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion and replacing the surround wall in the main floor hallway bathroom, no changes to layout or plumbing, 2931 Howard Ave, Sykes, Jeffrey A & Deborah S - $9,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, A-Team Home Improvements, solar install, 4218 Toyon Dr, Lordemann, Dennis L & Nancy G - $49,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Servpro of Billings, please refer to Xactimate estimate/structural repair drawing for scopes of work, 3333 Laredo Pl, Sarah N Keller Trust - $700,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 6.84kw solar array on house, 1818 Bridge Stone ST, Ramirez, Alberto - $15,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 11.88kw solar array on customer’s house, 2511 Silver Spur Trl, Krieger, Trevor J & Alyssa A - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 5.40kw solar array on customer’s house, 2521 Strapper Ln, Roll, Leon M & Theresa J - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 10.44kw solar array, service change, 33 Campbell Dr, Vickrey, Justin & Ruth A - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, BTU Buster. Plumbing updates, electrical device swap, and some drywall repairs in kitchen, demolition of two exterior non-permanent shed/outbuildings, 807 N 25th ST, Emmons, Robert Monroe & Abbey - $7,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Scott Peterson Construction, basement remodel, demo wall and add small kitchen, 1448 Granite Ave, Campos, Emilio - $12,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Northwest Consulting and Construction LLC, repair garage slab and walls, 3612 Tommy Armour Cir, Sutton, Michael & Adella - $18,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Mueller Contracting, addition, 4223 Rimrock Rd, Rivers, Patrick M & Elizabeth - $150,000

Plan revision, Bob Pentecost Const, basement finish, 2467 W Bonito Loop, Bob Pentecost - $28,875

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 878 El Rancho Dr, Infinity Homes - $242,591

New single family, 4 MT Homes Inc, new sfr, 982 El Rancho Dr, 4 MT Homes Inc - $235,626

New single family, Rimrock uilders Inc, new sfr, 4188 Mitchell Ave, Anderson Genevieve W Trustee - $229,418

New single family, Billings Best Builders LLC, new sfr, 2202 Clubhouse Way, Billings Best Builders LLC - $450,000

New single family, Michael Christensen Homes, sfr, 4917 Gold Creek Trl, Mike Christensen Enterprises M - $337,953

New single family, Michael Christensen Homes, sfr, 4909 Gold Creek Trl, Mike Christensen Enterprises M - $337,953

New single family, CDH LLC, new sfr, 5205 Dovetail Ave, CDH LLC - $210,640

Plan revision, Bob Pentecost Const, basement finish, 2467 W Bonita Loop, Bob Pentecost - $28,875

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Scott Peterson Construction, basement remodel demo wall and add small kitchen, 1448 Granite Ave, Campos Emilio - $12,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Northwest Consulting and Construction LLC, repair garage slab and walls, 3612 Tommy Armour Cir, Sutton Michael & Adella - $18,000

New two family, New West Construction, new duplex, 2936 Parkhill Dr, New West Construction Inc - $450,000

New accessory structure, Stephens Builders, building a detached garage, 3460 Howard Ave, Rahr Jennifer - $70,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Stephens Builders, putting an addition on the current house to extend the kitchen and master bathroom, 1736 Elaine St, Mike Cruzmon - $70,000

Addition, single/duplex/garage, Stocky’s Custom Carpentry LLC, demo of existing 10’x12’ deck and the building of a new 14’x16’ deck, 1002 Sierra Granda Blvd, Adam Christopher S & Tonya J - $15,000

New single family, Lorenz Construction, new sfr, 3494 Crater Lake Ave, Lorenz Construction LLC - $350,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, finish 13x19 basement area into bedroom, 2906 colton blvd, Snyder Robert E & Gail A - $2,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 4139 June Dr, Burton Matthew & Courtney - $23,685

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 905 Howard Ave, Fountain Jane R - $11,177

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 884 Tierra Dr, Goff Jeremiah J & Tami L - $33,345

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 1082 Dickens Ave, Christofferson Buck R & Britt - $30,325

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system,2111 Green Valley Dr, Christianson Richard L & Kell - $23,987

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 107 Muir Woods Way, Eckroth David E - $45,402

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 1904 Wentworth Dr, Vierthaler Daniel T & Patrici - $42,350

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 6246 Ironwood Dr, Bimman Timothy J & Lindsay - $22,205

New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 4706 Sky Vista Ct, Formation Inc - $330,618

Remodel single/duplex/garage, A-Team Roofing and Solar, solar, 5353 Amherst Dr, Harms Bernard & Erin M - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 1425 Las Palmas Ave, Vierthaler Kyle D & Kortney L - $18,540

Addition single/duplex/garage, deck, 4380 Iron Horse Trl, Hanson Kurt & - $9,575

New single family, Bonini Enterpirses LLC, new sfr, 4143 Banbury Pl, Home Builders Association of B - $313,410

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 4633 Mitchell Ave, Kahler Jerrold P & Patricia L - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 836 Calico Ave, Mattingley Steven J & Ashley - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 871 Sargeant At Arms Ave, OA Living Trust - $25,000

New single family, Mccall Development, sfr, 6164 Johanns Meadow Ln, Mccall Development - $192,876

Remodel single/duplex/garage, A-Team Home Improvements, solar install, 1320 Benjamin Blvd, Acciani Joseph M - $40,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 9.0 kw solar array on roof, 2512 Lake Elmo Dr, Jones Patrick & Linda - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Mccall Development, Fix deck, 1831 Lone Pine Dr, Bienvenu Casey D & - $3,725

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Les Nouveau Milieux-Bob Habeck, move existing wall one foot, 2526 Longfellow Pl, Watson Laura & - $500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Nustart Construction Corp, remodel of existing guest bath powder room and mudroom pantry area, remodel of master bedroom master bath and master closet, 3311 Ben Hogan Ln, Grill Carmella Campanian & Le - $80,000

Demolition permit, Safetech Inc, demo of 215 ½ structure utilizing track how & dumpsters city of billings landfill, 215 Monroe St, Colton David & Yuvetta Co-Tru - $5,500