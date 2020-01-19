{{featured_button_text}}

Addition Single/Duplex/Garage

431 Miles Ave., Messer, Greg L., Triangle Building & Design Inc., $16,445

3928 Audubon Way, Massey, Marshall A., T.E.A.M. Enterprises, $4,500

New Single Family

869 Tierra Drive, Lyndes, Jay C., Hill Builders, $287,571

6311 Southern Bluffs Lane, Buscher Construction Ltd., $296,620

3141 Peregrine Lane, Donovan, Quinn and Alicia, Mac Leffler Construction, $600,000

1417 Las Palmas Ave., Trevor Sherner, HAD Inc., $203,469

1421 Las Palmas Ave., Trevor Sherner, HAD Inc., $203,469

4039 Lodge Lane, Classic Design Homes Inc., $221,830

2213 Gleneagles Blvd., Classic Design Homes, $235,729

6028 Norma Jean Lane, McCall Development Inc., $269,512

6039 Norma Jean Lane, McCall Development Inc., $236,011

New Two Family

6044 Elysian Road, McCall Development, $264,418

6337 Absaloka Lane, Magnus Land Development, Brown Builders Inc., $327,260

123 Twin Pines Lane, Marsich Investments Inc., $408,078

Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage

1518 Topanga Ave., Infinity Home LLC, $500

4209 Limber Pine Lane, Teske, William, $2,000

2127 Lakehills Drive, Specialized Construction Inc., $47,635

2124 Lakehills Drive, Specialized Construction Inc., $47,600

123 Terry Ave., Nick Wong, Paramount Construction, $15,000

333 Stillwater Lane, Thomas, J. Richard and M. Sharyn, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, $8,500

4004 Rifle Creek Trail, Rich, Eric and Melissa, $30,730

830 Howard Ave., Bob Snyder, V.W.C. Inc., $10,000

824 Miles Ave., NTC Ventures Inc., Faithful Cleaning & Restoration, $159,686

4321 Mitchell Ave., Currey, David L. and Janet K., Your Home Improvement Co. LLC, $17,914

1701 Ave. F, Scott, Steven, Mountain West Mobile Home Supply, $50,000

Townhome

6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $174,000

6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $155,000

6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $155,000

6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $155,000

6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $174,000

There were no Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding residential permits issued in December.

