Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
431 Miles Ave., Messer, Greg L., Triangle Building & Design Inc., $16,445
3928 Audubon Way, Massey, Marshall A., T.E.A.M. Enterprises, $4,500
New Single Family
869 Tierra Drive, Lyndes, Jay C., Hill Builders, $287,571
6311 Southern Bluffs Lane, Buscher Construction Ltd., $296,620
3141 Peregrine Lane, Donovan, Quinn and Alicia, Mac Leffler Construction, $600,000
1417 Las Palmas Ave., Trevor Sherner, HAD Inc., $203,469
1421 Las Palmas Ave., Trevor Sherner, HAD Inc., $203,469
4039 Lodge Lane, Classic Design Homes Inc., $221,830
2213 Gleneagles Blvd., Classic Design Homes, $235,729
6028 Norma Jean Lane, McCall Development Inc., $269,512
6039 Norma Jean Lane, McCall Development Inc., $236,011
New Two Family
6044 Elysian Road, McCall Development, $264,418
6337 Absaloka Lane, Magnus Land Development, Brown Builders Inc., $327,260
123 Twin Pines Lane, Marsich Investments Inc., $408,078
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
1518 Topanga Ave., Infinity Home LLC, $500
4209 Limber Pine Lane, Teske, William, $2,000
2127 Lakehills Drive, Specialized Construction Inc., $47,635
2124 Lakehills Drive, Specialized Construction Inc., $47,600
123 Terry Ave., Nick Wong, Paramount Construction, $15,000
333 Stillwater Lane, Thomas, J. Richard and M. Sharyn, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, $8,500
4004 Rifle Creek Trail, Rich, Eric and Melissa, $30,730
830 Howard Ave., Bob Snyder, V.W.C. Inc., $10,000
824 Miles Ave., NTC Ventures Inc., Faithful Cleaning & Restoration, $159,686
4321 Mitchell Ave., Currey, David L. and Janet K., Your Home Improvement Co. LLC, $17,914
1701 Ave. F, Scott, Steven, Mountain West Mobile Home Supply, $50,000
Townhome
6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $174,000
6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $155,000
6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $155,000
6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $155,000
6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $174,000
There were no Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding residential permits issued in December.