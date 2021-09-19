Residential building permits

RES, addition single/duplex/garage, B&W Builders, addition to existing garage, addition of new dormer on front of existing garage, 2621 Downer Ln, Blankenship, Thomas J & Janet - $25,000
RES, new accessory structure, Ben Hill Designs, replace existing deck. Size and shape to remain the same, 626 S 38th ST W, Whisler, Kelsey R - $12,900
RES, new accessory structure, accessory building containing a garage and an art studio, 2939 Rockrim Ln, Mitchell, W Scott &, $100,000
RES, new accessory structure, tear down existing carport and build a new carport, 19 Birchwood Dr, Goettel, Donald J Jr & Cathryn - $11,000
RES, new accessory structure, Construct 30'x30' concrete slab on grade with 15'x30' concrete pad in front of future garage doors. Permit is for concrete only, 1749 Mariposa Ln, Robert & Carol Jones Living Tr - $12,000
RES, new single family, Wagenhals Enterprises Inc., new SFR, 3120 E Copper Ridge Loop, Germany, Rob - $310,000
RES, new single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 7008 Shiny Penny Way, Infinity Home LLC - $242,671
RES, new single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1814 St George Blvd, Mccall Homes - $292,980
RES, new single family, Design Builders Inc., master plan 5, 2509 Aspen Creek Trl, Boyer Land LLC - $302,269
RES, new single family, Design Builders Inc., master plan 4, 2527 Aspen Creek Trl, Boyer Land LLC – $328,798
RES, new single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2939 70th ST W, Infinity Home - $212.912
RES, new single family, Wells Built Inc., new SFR, 6047 Canyonwoods Dr, Ironwood Land LLC - $413,074
RES, new single family, Mccall Development, new SFR, 1656 Annas Garden Ln, Mccall Development Inc. - $191,176
RES, new single family, Mccall Development, new SFR, 6114 Norma Jean Ln, Mccall Homes - $343,639
RES, addition single/duplex/garage, 12x18 monolithic structural slab for future addition to house, 3748 Stillwater Dr, Fields, Philip D - $1,000
RES, new single family, SFR, 6074 Canyonwoods Dr, Mike and Jessica Sykes - $428,390
RES, new single family, Myers Custom Homes, Single Family, 2 story home w/ a partial (unfinished) basement and crawlspace under entirety of main living structure. Full landscape development with a pool and small pool equipment shed, 2133 S Stone Creek Trl, Cobb, Patrick W & Carla D - $582,056
RES, new single family, Bob Pentecost Const, Construct new MASTER PLANNED Marias PLAN 3 CAR with piers on crawlspace per attached plans and specifications. This was most recently built at 7045 Copper View Way, 3048 Forbes Blvd, Bob Pentecost - $445,000
RES, new single family, Bob Pentecost Const, Construct new MASTER PLANNED Marias PLAN 2 CAR with piers on crawlspace per attached plans and specifications, 3038 Forbes Blvd, Bob Pentecost - $375,000
RES, new single family, Bob Pentecost Const, Construct new MASTER PLANNED Marias PLAN 2 CAR with piers on crawlspace per attached plans and specifications, 3009 Forbes Blvd, Bob Pentecost $375,000
RES, new single family, Bachmann Group LLC, new SFR, 502 Omalley Dr, Big Sky Endeavors LLC - $450,000
RES, new single family, Bachmann Group LLC, new SFR, 506 Omalley Dr, Big Sky Endeavors LLC - $450,000
RES, new single family, Infinity Home LLC, new SFR, 3139 Forbes Blvd, Infinity Homes - $271,516
RES, new single family, Mccall Development, new SFR, 1825 George Blvd, Mccall Homes - $150,584
RES, new single family, Mccall Development, new SFR, 6147 Eva Marie Ln, Mccall Homes - $247,394
RES, new townhome, Brown Builders Inc., 6325/6327 Beckville Ln, 6325 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $301,076
RES, new townhome, Brown Builders Inc., 6330 & 6332 Beckville Ln new 2 unit townhomes master plan “Madison Gable”, 6330 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $301,076
RES, new townhome, Brown Builders Inc., 6321/6323 Beckville Lane 2 new townhomes master plan “Madison Gable”, 6321 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $301,076
RES, new townhome, Brown Builders Inc., 6317 & 6319 Beckville Ln New 2 unit Townhomes Master Plan “Madison Gable”, 6317 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $301,076
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, finishing basement bathroom, 2302 Entrada Rd, Infinity Home LLC - $3,045
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, staircase on rear entrances, 1022 Howard Ave, Efta, Annette L - $1,000
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, staircase on rear entrances, 1028 Howard Ave, Abrams, Alan C - $1,000
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, Remodel of basement to add office and storage room. No removal of any existing walls. New wood stud walls with treated sill plate. Includes new electrical including lights, switches and outlets. 2 new ducts run to new office and storage room. Will finish with new carpet flooring and trim out. Work completed including duct work and electrical work done by local professionals, 3326 Windmill Circ, Juneau, Ronald D - $12,000
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, Shower-to-shower replacement, replacing wall surround in the wet area. Bath located in basement, 2571 Keel Dr, White, Mark R & Shirlee R - $10,000
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, C Main floor bath; tub-to-tub replacement, wall surround replacement in wet area, 2915 Smokey Ln, Larson, Steven J & June J - $6,800
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, T&A Interiors, Exterior & Remodels, remodel and finish kitchen and basement, 1424 King Richard ST, Hjelm, Matthew D & Nicole K - $80,000
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, Basement bath, shower-to-shower replacement, wall surround replacement in the wet area, 1013 Cottonwood Blvd, Smurawa, Daniel & Brittany Ann - $7,300
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, replacing a tub with a tub and replacing wall surrounding, 602 N Lakeview Dr, Butler, Garrett & Krischelle - $1,700
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, Platt Construction, Rebuild existing Deck, No change to support structure, deck dimensions, beams, or piers. Replacement of existing decking, joists, ledger, and railing only, 1101 Strawberry Ave, Stark, Judd D & Tawny L - $11,000
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Custom Builders, replace existing deck with new deck, 3816 Mesa Rd, Patience Llewellyn - $32,000
RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, 2710 Vigilante Trl, Wolf, Kimberly R - $15,000