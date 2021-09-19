Residential building permits

RES, remodel single/duplex/garage, Remodel of basement to add office and storage room. No removal of any existing walls. New wood stud walls with treated sill plate. Includes new electrical including lights, switches and outlets. 2 new ducts run to new office and storage room. Will finish with new carpet flooring and trim out. Work completed including duct work and electrical work done by local professionals, 3326 Windmill Circ, Juneau, Ronald D - $12,000