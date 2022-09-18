Residential building permits

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, remove bath system and install shower system, 3303 Lloyd Mangrum Ln, Shinn Robert J & Marilyn B - $13,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs, remove existing bathing system and install new bathing system, 1021 Burlington Avenue, Trish Rugg - $9,803

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, remove existing bathing system and install new bathing system, 4147 Wells Pl, Bakko Robert G & Janet L - $9,916

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, remove old bath system and install new bath system, 1533 St Johns Ave, Nicol Steven C & Lisa N - $11,200

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, remove existing bathing system and install new bathing system, 1204 Crist Dr, Dominguez Kristina R & - $8,500

New single family, Eaton and Yost Contractors, new sfr, 3619 Powderhorn Cir, Eaton & Yost Construction Comp - $780,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Montana Dream Builders LLC, add framing to existing cement walls add insulation to walls before finishing wals with drywall framea wall to enclose room and separate, 5420 Vintage Ln, Marlow Cory & - $3,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Ben Hill Designs, this is a deck replacement we are replacing the deck with the same footprint as before, 4338 Palisades Park Dr, Becker Sandra L - $21,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 846 Siesta Ave, Oldenburg Peter - $20,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Les Nouveau Milieux-Bob Habeck, 50 s.f. Bedroom expansion, 226 Burlington Ave, Mcmurtry H Valierie - $5,900

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1882 St Paul Ln, Mccall Homes - $150,584

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 9.0kw solar array on roof, 3121 38th St W, Hilgendorf Alan M & Kelli A - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Capra Group Inc, remove exterior roof shingles and replace with new asphalt roof shingles Remove and replace lower exterior siding remove and replace, 1025 Howard Ave, Jason & Megan Ahlin - $75,000

Exterior remodel, windows 5 and 2 egress, 2625 Burlington Ave, Day Alexa L - $5,000

Demolition permit, demo garage twill have a container hauled to the Mackenzie disposal, 1235 Custer Ave, Warren Jeremy W - $500

Demolition permit, Environmental Contractors LLC, 6th Ave to Division, montana ave to central, under pass to south billings blvd, 503 N 25th St, Montana Rail Link - $24,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Zach Besel Construction LLC, adding a 50x 14 foot cover and new deck on 1/3 of cover onto house, 3834 Parkhill Dr, Bogy William D & Melissa - $17,500

Addition single/duplex/garage, Murnion Projects LLC, Add a covered pergola to the Northwest side of the house over back patio Per attached drawings soffit white Metal roofing Zinc Gay #29, 3611 Banff Ave, Mcdonald Robert D & Kara L - $11,360

New accessory structure, garage, 1235 Custer Ave, Warren Jeremy W - $50,000

New single family, Infinity Homes LLC, new sfr, 2421 Glengarry Ln, Infinity Homes - $460,184

New single family, Infinity Homes LLC, new sfr, 2448 W Bonito Loop, Infinity Home LLC - $473,490

New single family, new sfr, 2142 Gleneagles Blvd, Mike Christensen - $322,302

New single family, Zuhaus Construction LLC, new sfr, 2102 S Stone Creek Trl, Zuhaus Construction - $1,300,000

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1869 St Paul Ln, Mccall Homes - $192,876

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1846 St Paul Ln, Mccall Development - $220,858

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 2824 Lynwood Dr, Burton Michael & Cathy - $34,124

Remodel single/duplex/garage, interior remodel and egress window, 1311 St Johns Ave, Froilan Bonilla Jorden - $28,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, remodel, 1215 N 24th St, Snyder Amy & Rondald - $75,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Reliable Renovations, insulating 14’ and 7’ wall on the exterior of home, 711 Custer Ave, Homewood Dorothy - $300

Addition single/duplex/garage, Ben Hill Designs, adding 4’ to an existing wood deck and replacing it with composite decking 12”oc and also stairs 12” oc., 344 Stewart Ct, Headlee Shane & Hope C - $5,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Blake Construction 2. Siding replacement 3. Soffit & fascia replacement 4. Wndow replacement 5. Roof replacement, 1749 Mariposa Ln, Robert & Carol Jones Living Tr - $68,000

New single family, Infiinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2238 Entrada Rd, High Sierra II Inc - $250,214

New single family, Inifinity Home LLC, new sfr, 7067 Shiny Penny Way, Infinity Homes - $242,671

New single family, new sfr, 317 Viceroy St, Dave & Sarah Schreder - $422,184

New Single Family, WH Coper Ridge 54 LLC, sfr, 7023 Copper Bend Blvd, WH COPPER RIDGE 54 LLC - $369,865

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, sfr, 7029 Copper Bend Blvd, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $272,695

New single family, WH Copper Ridhe 54 LLC, sfr, 7018 Copper Bend Blvd, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $362,036

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of a single story with walkout basement single family residence. Same plan as already permitted at 7050 Copper Sunset, 7024 Copper Bend Blvd, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $362,798

New single family, Design Builders Inc, Master Plan 6 soul report on file, 2530 Buffalo Ridge Trl, Design Builders Inc - $281,410

New single family, Design Builders Inc, Master Plan 7 soil report on file, 4747 Silver Creek Trl, Design Builders Inc - $280,996

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2462 W Bonito Loop, Infinity Homes - $241,855

Remodel single/duplex/garage, please refer to the Xactimate PDF for all scopes of work, 35 Jackson St, SUNDEEN BRENDA & - $70,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 827 Presidio Ln, Huber Dennis D & Beverly Grey - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, house had roof that leaked and left mold and water damage in the ceilings and walls. Removed existing drywall on walls and ceiling to remove mold. Now that the framing is exposed we are adding thickness to exterior walls 2” to 6” so we can insulate, update wiring, plumbnigs and HVac and putting drywall back. We hired an engineer to tell use how to bring the existing loft space up to code, 1112 Harvard Ave, Johnson Eric & - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Bathroom remodel, 381 Uinta Park Dr, Wegner Kenneth & Shirley - $9,596

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove and replace 2 bathing systems 1 shower 1 bathrub, 1740 avenue c, Olson Jason A & Torie E - $23,827

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, bathroom remodel, 1942 Dogwood Cr, Vasko Daniel John and Megan Rae - $15,407

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, remove old bath system and install new shower system, 2921 W Macdonald Dr, Orth Carl P & M Sherlon - $12,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, remove old bath system and install new walk in tub system, 527 Yellowstone Ave, Fuller James and Roberta - $15,407

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, remove 2 bathing sustems and install 2 new bathing systems, 1332 Benhamin Blvd, Davidson Jeremy L & Crisi J - $30,200

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, remove old bath system and install 2 new bathing systems, 572 Coliseum Dr, Bohnet Warren E & Cheryl L - $17,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove old bath system and install new shower system,26 Heather Dr, Joban Donna & - $7,600

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove old bath system and install new shower system, 193 Quiet Water Ave, Brown Marsha K - $9,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove old bath system and install new shower system, 5325 Frontier Dr, Blaylock Kari - $9,200

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove old bath system and install new shower system, 1223 Clark Ave, Dok Jon E & Deborah L - $12,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove old bath system and install new shower system, 1234 Lewis Ave, Doak Kon E & Deborah L - $10,500

Remodel single.duplex/garage, Freyenhagen Construction Inc, interior remodel, 2212 Stone Creek Trl, Henckel Ronald Brandon & Cris - $45,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Northwest Consulting and Construction LLC, repair per engineers design, 837 Dorothy Ln, Ruise Curtis Erick & Karen Le - $18,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, sloar, 2932 Kincaid Rd, Caskey Michael L & Desiree F - $22,800

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Enterprises, solar, 2714 Riveroaks Dr, King Janelle & Kurtis - $21,407

Demolition Permit, BSG Enterprises LLC, house … route * 27 th st w to 1 ave s to state ave to underpass ave to s blgs blvd to jellison rd to dump, 1915 8th ave n, 1911 n point apts llc - $1,200

Addition single/duplex/garage, TLS Construction inc, garage addition, 1832 Avenue F, Stauffer Eric - $35,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Trailhead Home Improvement LLC, addition new driveway new approach, 1112 Delphinium Dr, Hensler Greta L & Sam - $40,500

Addition single/duplex/garage, Prairie Builders Inc, 28’x30’ attached 2 car garage, 1536 Wicks Ln, Wheeler Stuart I & - $38,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, plans to renew an expired permit, 4228 Audobon Way, Ken & Moroia Meyer - $0.00

Addition single/duplex/garage, Paramount Construction and Remodeling LLC, patio roof, 921 Grouse Berry St, Gould Ernest E & Judith A - $15,000

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, 816 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes LLC - $247,732

New single family, Billings Best Builders LLC, sfr, 3534 Crater Lake Ave, NA - $250,000

New Single family, Billings Best Builders LLC, new sfr, 3554 Crater Lake Ave, Billings Best Builders - $250,000

New single family, Billings Best Builders LLC, sfr, 3544 Crater Lake Ave, Billings Best Builders - $250,000

New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 4702 Sky Vista Ct, Formation Inc - $321,260

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, sfr, 915 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes LLC - $214,388

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, sfr, 911 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes LLC – $221,877

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, sfr, 907 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes LLC - $227,838

New single family, Shane Fuchs Construction LLC, new sfr, 1748 E Thunder Mountain Rd, Jason Hertz - $367,940

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1894 St Paul Ln, Mccall Homes - $298,633

New single family, Design Builders Inc, sfr, 2522 Blue Mountain Trl, Design Builders Inc - $302,269

Remodel single/duplex/garage, finishing my basement, 1113 Victory Ave, Geck Chad Daniel & Christina - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 1216 Juneau Dr, Oellermann Lucas - $24,145

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 942 Dixon St, Graham Alan D & Nancy F - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 7.56kw solar array on house, 3211 Flamingo Way, Mccracken David E & Kelsey L - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, basement bathroom, 714 N Wagner Ln, Myrstol Bronson C - $6,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, complete finishing of two partially finished basement bedrooms. Drywall, tape, and texture. Paint. Install closer doors, wood trim and floring. Install ceiling mounted recessed LED light fixtures, wire light switches, and install smoke detectors, 281 Wind Cave Cir, Snow Carol E - $15,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Top Quality Builders, scope of work includes demo and removal of old deck. New footings will be poured with 10 inch sono tubes 42 inches deep. 4x4 posts will hold a 3.5x9x12 glue lam drop beam. Framing will be treated 2x8x10 lumber with 1 row bracing on 16inch centers. Stairs will be crafted from 2x12x10 teeated lumber. 4 ft wide (max) trex composite decking will be installed for decking, handrail will be fortress fe handrails with solar lighting caps. One privacy wall will be built below the deck, 1020 Competition Ave, Reifschneider Eric & Amber - $13,000

New accessory structure, Stapleton Construction, Build a freestanding garage on a monolithic slab with 18" wide by 18" deep footers. 2x4x 9'6" walls set 16" on center. 4/12 pitch roof with engineered trusses. Will be on it's own electric service with UFER ground. An 8' tall by 16' overhead garage door will be installed. One 4' wide by 3' tall window installed. Architectural asphalt shingles. LP Smartside siding and trim. Metal soffit and fascia, 2923 Rosebud Dr, Cysewski Jay G - $45,000

New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 2512 Aspen Creek Trl, Formation Inc - $319,021

New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 2508 Aspen Creek Trl, Formation Inc - $289,150

New single family, Inifnity Home LLC, new sfr, 7021 Bronze Blvd, Infinity Homes - $210,089