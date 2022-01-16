Residential building permits

New single family, McCall Development, sfr, 6126 Johanns Meadow Ln, McCall Development - $175,028
New single family, HAD Inc, new sfr, 2228 Entrada Rd, HAD Inc - $213,431
New single family, HAD Inc, new sfr, 2234 Entrada Rd, HAD Inc - $221,531
New single family, Trent Buscher Construction, 3142 Falcon Cir, Trent Buscher Construction - $300,000
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6148 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Homes - $221,856
New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, construct new master planned Marias 2 car with piers, 2461 W Bonito Loop, Bob Pentecost - $430,000
New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, construct new master planned Dearborn 2 car with piers, 7070 Copper View Way, Bob Pentecost - $430,000
New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, construct new master planned Dearborn 2 car with piers, 2451 Bonito Loop, Bob Pentecost - $430,000
New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, construct new master planned Dearborn 3 car with piers, 7051 Copper View Way, Bob Pentecost - $460,000
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6141 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Homes - $331,461
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6146 Johnanns Meadow Ln, McCall Homes - $230,458
New single family, 6326 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0
New single family, 6326 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0
New single family, 6322 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0
New single family, 6322 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0
New single family, 2911 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0
New single family, 2907 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0
New single family, 2907 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr above 3 car garage, 6153 Elysian Rd, McCall Development - $155,852
New single family, McCall Development, new duplex over garages, 6147 Elysian Rd, McCall Development - $224,432
New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2447 Bonito Loop, Infinity Home - $241,855
New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 1035 Matador Ave, Infinity Home - $238,245
New single family, new sfr, 6319 Western Bluffs Blvd, Evans, Nathan T and Emily T - $283,375
New single family, 2911 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6120 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Development Inc - $363,292
New single family, CDH LLC, sfr, 5338 Rich Ln, CDH, LLC - $273,643
New single family, Bob Pentecost Contruction, construct a new master planned vickery 2 car per attached plans and specs, 7076 Copper View Way, Bob Pentecost - $550,000
New single family, Ekle Construction, sfr, 1810 W Thunder Mountain Rd, Ekle Construction Inc - $450,000
New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 2467 W Bonito Loop, Bob Pentecost - $475,000
New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 2475 Bonito Loop, Bob Pentecost - $450,000
New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 7057 Shiny Penny Way, Bob Pentecost - $462,000
New two family, Brown Builders Inc, 6326 & 6328 Beckville Ln, 6326 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $301,476
New two family, Brown Builders Inc, 6322 & 6324 Beckville Ln, 6322 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $301,476
New two family, Brown Builders Inc, 2911 & 2913 Eagle Butte Trl, 2911 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $339,456
New two family, Brown Builders Inc, 2907 & 2909 Eagle Butte Trl, 2907 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $339,456
New two family, McCall Development, Units 101 and 102, 6141 Elysian Rd, McCall Development - $260,768
New townhome, townhouse unit, 1651 Kanga Way, Trent Parks - $0
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Solar Wind Warehouse, solar, 420 Russell Dr, Parkins, Dallas W & Karrie L - $17,400
Remodel, 2933 Boulder Ave, Seth Dolar - $20,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Montana Piering and Concrete Lifting, foundation underpinning, 2934 W Copper Ridge Loop, Dyk, Tyler P and Devin E - $64,740
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Montana Piering and Concrete Lifting, foundation underpinning, 5411 Gene Sarazen Dr, Taylor, Tyrus and Lisa - $20,300
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Freyenhagen Construction, full kitchen remodel and addition. Removing walls for open concept. Removing carpet on main level and replacing with hardwood. New interior doors and trim, 1915 Northridge Cir, Breton, Jennifer A and David M - $50,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Harvest Solar Electric LLC, 6.1kW solar array on roof, 3954 Parkhill Dr, Staszcuk, Alan H and Linda F - $16,120
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Duan Youngren Contractor LLC, rewire, insulation, sheetrock, fix plumbing leak, 206 N 18th ST, North 18th LLC - $16,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Construction by Design, repair work NW side of house where truck rolled in, 2419 Patricia Ln, Frisby, Laurence R Trustee - $5,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Precision PLBG & HTG Inc, finishing basement bathroom, 1013 Avenue D, Devin McDonald - $2,205
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Duane Youngren Contractor LLC, rewiring, insulation, sheetrock, fix a plumbing leak, 206 N 18th ST, North 18th LLC - $16,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, replacing tub with tub and wall surround in main bathroom, 416 Glee Pl, Corneliusen, Lynne M & - $,5000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, replacing tub with tub and wall surround in main bathroom, 6311 Southern Bluffs Ln, Ramsey, Brandon Monroe & Chris - $5,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, basement bath; replacing tub with shower and wall surround in wet area only, 4401 Hi Line Dr, McFarlin, Alicia M - $7,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, bathroom remodel, 39 Grand Ave, Lee, Sylvia & - $6,900
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, bathroom remodel, 5825 Mountain Front Ave, Carlson, Francis W & Marta Jea - $6,800
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, master bath; replacing tub with shower and wall surround panels in wet area only, 1009 Picador Way, Slagsvold, Diane - $6,700
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Ben Hill Designs, deck replacement, 1200 Blair Ln, Nelson, R David & Irbi C - $5,480
Remodel single duplex/garage, Otis Creek Construction, remove roof system and replace with pre-engineered trusses, 828 Custer Ave, Wilkinson, Larry D & Julian M - $25,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Freyenhagen Construction Inc, remodel main level of home. Includes kitchen, dining room, living room, master bedroom/bathroom, main bathroom, office and laundry, 2908 Thousand Oaks ST, Lagreca, Brian & Stacy - $123,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion, replacing wall surround panels in wet area, 5454 Elysian Rd, Orgambide, Suzanne - $5,200
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion, replacing wall surround panels in wet area only. Work to be done in main bath, 825 Broadwater Ave, Mackenzie, Carol L - $5,300
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion, replacing wall surround panels in wet area only. Master bath on main floor, 820 Agate Ave, Livermore, Debora L & James A - $5,700
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion, replacing wall surround panels in wet area. Work to be done in master bath, 4528 Palisades Park Dr, McIver, Robert D & Teresa A - $6,500
Addition single/duplex/garage, tore down existing enclosed patio with glass windows throughout walls. Put up walls attached to the house to replace enclosed patio, making an addition to the house. New addition has four windows and two doors with plans to have insulation, electric outlets, and dry wall put up along with flooring and light fixtures. We plan on using existing plug ins, 3440 Winchell Ln, Larson Gene J and Jody A - $35,046
Addition single/duplex/garage, Ruoffs Designs, deck, 165 Erickson CT S, Stahl, Adam R and Samantha S - $2,700
Addition single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 7.92w solar installation on customer’s house, 2825 Vermillion Dr, Oleary, Clayton - $10,000