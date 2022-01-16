 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Residential building permits
0 Comments

Residential building permits

  • 0

New single family, McCall Development, sfr, 6126 Johanns Meadow Ln, McCall Development - $175,028

New single family, HAD Inc, new sfr, 2228 Entrada Rd, HAD Inc - $213,431

New single family, HAD Inc, new sfr, 2234 Entrada Rd, HAD Inc - $221,531

New single family, Trent Buscher Construction, 3142 Falcon Cir, Trent Buscher Construction - $300,000

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6148 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Homes - $221,856

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, construct new master planned Marias 2 car with piers, 2461 W Bonito Loop, Bob Pentecost - $430,000

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, construct new master planned Dearborn 2 car with piers, 7070 Copper View Way, Bob Pentecost - $430,000

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, construct new master planned Dearborn 2 car with piers, 2451 Bonito Loop, Bob Pentecost - $430,000

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, construct new master planned Dearborn 3 car with piers, 7051 Copper View Way, Bob Pentecost - $460,000

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6141 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Homes - $331,461

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6146 Johnanns Meadow Ln, McCall Homes - $230,458

New single family, 6326 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, 6326 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, 6322 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, 6322 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, 2911 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, 2907 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, 2907 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr above 3 car garage, 6153 Elysian Rd, McCall Development - $155,852

New single family, McCall Development, new duplex over garages, 6147 Elysian Rd, McCall Development - $224,432

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2447 Bonito Loop, Infinity Home - $241,855

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 1035 Matador Ave, Infinity Home - $238,245

New single family, new sfr, 6319 Western Bluffs Blvd, Evans, Nathan T and Emily T - $283,375

New single family, 2911 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6120 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Development Inc - $363,292

New single family, CDH LLC, sfr, 5338 Rich Ln, CDH, LLC - $273,643

New single family, Bob Pentecost Contruction, construct a new master planned vickery 2 car per attached plans and specs, 7076 Copper View Way, Bob Pentecost - $550,000

New single family, Ekle Construction, sfr, 1810 W Thunder Mountain Rd, Ekle Construction Inc - $450,000

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 2467 W Bonito Loop, Bob Pentecost - $475,000

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 2475 Bonito Loop, Bob Pentecost - $450,000

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 7057 Shiny Penny Way, Bob Pentecost - $462,000

New two family, Brown Builders Inc, 6326 & 6328 Beckville Ln, 6326 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $301,476

New two family, Brown Builders Inc, 6322 & 6324 Beckville Ln, 6322 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $301,476

New two family, Brown Builders Inc, 2911 & 2913 Eagle Butte Trl, 2911 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $339,456

New two family, Brown Builders Inc, 2907 & 2909 Eagle Butte Trl, 2907 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $339,456

New two family, McCall Development, Units 101 and 102, 6141 Elysian Rd, McCall Development - $260,768

New townhome, townhouse unit, 1651 Kanga Way, Trent Parks - $0

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Solar Wind Warehouse, solar, 420 Russell Dr, Parkins, Dallas W & Karrie L - $17,400

Remodel, 2933 Boulder Ave, Seth Dolar - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Montana Piering and Concrete Lifting, foundation underpinning, 2934 W Copper Ridge Loop, Dyk, Tyler P and Devin E - $64,740

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Montana Piering and Concrete Lifting, foundation underpinning, 5411 Gene Sarazen Dr, Taylor, Tyrus and Lisa - $20,300

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Freyenhagen Construction, full kitchen remodel and addition. Removing walls for open concept. Removing carpet on main level and replacing with hardwood. New interior doors and trim, 1915 Northridge Cir, Breton, Jennifer A and David M - $50,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Harvest Solar Electric LLC, 6.1kW solar array on roof, 3954 Parkhill Dr, Staszcuk, Alan H and Linda F - $16,120

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Duan Youngren Contractor LLC, rewire, insulation, sheetrock, fix plumbing leak, 206 N 18th ST, North 18th LLC - $16,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Construction by Design, repair work NW side of house where truck rolled in, 2419 Patricia Ln, Frisby, Laurence R Trustee - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Precision PLBG & HTG Inc, finishing basement bathroom, 1013 Avenue D, Devin McDonald - $2,205

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Duane Youngren Contractor LLC, rewiring, insulation, sheetrock, fix a plumbing leak, 206 N 18th ST, North 18th LLC - $16,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, replacing tub with tub and wall surround in main bathroom, 416 Glee Pl, Corneliusen, Lynne M & - $,5000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, replacing tub with tub and wall surround in main bathroom, 6311 Southern Bluffs Ln, Ramsey, Brandon Monroe & Chris - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, basement bath; replacing tub with shower and wall surround in wet area only, 4401 Hi Line Dr, McFarlin, Alicia M - $7,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, bathroom remodel, 39 Grand Ave, Lee, Sylvia & - $6,900

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, bathroom remodel, 5825 Mountain Front Ave, Carlson, Francis W & Marta Jea - $6,800

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, master bath; replacing tub with shower and wall surround panels in wet area only, 1009 Picador Way, Slagsvold, Diane - $6,700

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Ben Hill Designs, deck replacement, 1200 Blair Ln, Nelson, R David & Irbi C - $5,480

Remodel single duplex/garage, Otis Creek Construction, remove roof system and replace with pre-engineered trusses, 828 Custer Ave, Wilkinson, Larry D & Julian M - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Freyenhagen Construction Inc, remodel main level of home. Includes kitchen, dining room, living room, master bedroom/bathroom, main bathroom, office and laundry, 2908 Thousand Oaks ST, Lagreca, Brian & Stacy - $123,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion, replacing wall surround panels in wet area, 5454 Elysian Rd, Orgambide, Suzanne - $5,200

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion, replacing wall surround panels in wet area only. Work to be done in main bath, 825 Broadwater Ave, Mackenzie, Carol L - $5,300

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion, replacing wall surround panels in wet area only. Master bath on main floor, 820 Agate Ave, Livermore, Debora L & James A - $5,700

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion, replacing wall surround panels in wet area. Work to be done in master bath, 4528 Palisades Park Dr, McIver, Robert D & Teresa A - $6,500

Addition single/duplex/garage, tore down existing enclosed patio with glass windows throughout walls. Put up walls attached to the house to replace enclosed patio, making an addition to the house. New addition has four windows and two doors with plans to have insulation, electric outlets, and dry wall put up along with flooring and light fixtures. We plan on using existing plug ins, 3440 Winchell Ln, Larson Gene J and Jody A - $35,046

Addition single/duplex/garage, Ruoffs Designs, deck, 165 Erickson CT S, Stahl, Adam R and Samantha S - $2,700

Addition single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 7.92w solar installation on customer’s house, 2825 Vermillion Dr, Oleary, Clayton - $10,000

Plan revision, Wagenhals Enterprises Inc, new single family home in Daybreak Subdivision. This is revisions to existing approved project BP-21-04062. Revised plans, trusses, and beam drawings/engineering to add covered patio to back of house, 1106 Daylight Ln, Wagenhals Enterprises Inc - $0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News