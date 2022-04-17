Residential building permits

New single family, new sfr, 1331 Tania Cir, Kenneth & Denise Roesch - $205,073

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, 811 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes LLC - $223,148

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, 5718 Phantom Creek Ave, Trails West Homes LLC - $318,336

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, 5712 Phantom Creek Ave, Trails West Homes LLC - $318,336

New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 4705 Vista CT, Formation Inc - $353,556

New single family, J & M Development, new sfr, 1997 Gleneagles Blvd, J & M Development - $211,690

New single family, J & M Development, new sfr, 1989 Gleneagles Blvd, J & M Development - $211,690

New single family, McCall Development, sfr, 1826 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $132,180

New single family, McCall Development, sfr, 1820 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $238,454

New single family, Kay Homebuilders LLC, new sfr, 211 Sharron Ln, Reichenbach Properties LLC - $400,000

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 7045 Bronze Blvd, na - $241,855

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, sfr, 923 Ortega ST, Infinity Homes - $225,660

New single family, True North Homes LLC, sfr, 1751 E Thunder Mountain Rd, True North Homes LLC - $493,924

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new build-shop, 2463 Bonito Loop, Infinity Homes - $43,200

New single family, McCall Development, sfr, 1775 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $133,078

New single family, Aaron Higginbotham, new sfr, 917 Ortega St, Upfront Development - $218,924

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 7071 Copper Bend Blvd, Bob Pentecost - $550,000

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 7101 Copper Bend Blvd, Bob Pentecost - $465,000

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 7095 Copper Bend Blvd, Bob Pentecost - $445,000

New single family, Bob Pentecost Construction, new sfr, 7009 Bronze Blvd, Bob Pentecost - $630,000

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 1787 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $132,309

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 1781 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $148,003

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6113 Johanns Meadow Ln, McCall Homes - $268,377

New single family, Dustin Davison Construction, new sfr, 1001 Vineyard Way, Bratland, Brett E & Ashley - $675,000

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of single-story with walk-out basement single family residence, 7020 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $346,484

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of single-story with walk-out basement single family residence, 7026 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $362,798

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of 2-story single family residence, 7031 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $377,042

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new sfr, 7025 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $346,484

New townhome, 2340 Clubhouse Way, NA - $0

New townhome, 2340 Clubhouse Way, NA - $0

New townhome, 6309 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New townhome, 6309 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New two family, Yellowstone Property Solutions LLC, duplex, 2340 Clubhouse Way, NA - $400,580

Remodel single/duplex/garage, K-Designers, replace bathtub, 322 Sahara Dr, Cook, Frank L - $11,765

Remodel single/duplex/garage, K-Designers, replace bathtub to shower, 2930 James St, Jacobson, Mary Ann - $10,752

Remodel single/duplex/garage, adding drywall to living room and kitchen. Non-structural interior remodel for new kitchen and drywall throughout. Per inspectors approval, 108 7th ST W, Van Hoozer, Amy M - $195

Remodel single/duplex/garage, basement finish, 4749 Gold Creek Trl, Clement, Roy L & Jackie M - $72,240

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system on roof, 2815 Dumbarton Rd, Brailer, Christopher C & Joann - $28,860

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Carpet & More, 1425 Granite Ave, Zack Goggins Properties LLC - $42,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 9.36kw solar installation on customer home, 3415 Barley Cir, Garcia, Betty Jean & Leroy J - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Ty Nelson Design and Remodel, kitchen remodel including removing 2 nonbearing walls, 4337 Rangeview Dr, Jonathan and Nicole Downes - $50,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, self-frame, contract electrical and plumbing, 3955 Olympic Blvd, Weisbeck, Tammy Lou - $19,740

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Freyenhagen Construction Inc, remodel main level of home to include windows (2 new 2 replacements); remove a few interior walls in kitchen area; remove patio door and add new patio door location; garage/house door; flooring; kitchen, mud room and bath cabinets/countertops; gas fireplace, 5506 Walter Hagen Dr, Goetz, Jeremy & Elizabeth R - $50,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, expanding pantry entrance to approximately 36” foot wide x 97.5”. There will also be a serving bar area added between the kitchen and dining room area, creating more open space. The opening here will be 39” x 59”, 932 N 32nd ST, Mada, Brittney & Samir - $2,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, interior remodel, adjustment to structural elements, 1338 Parkhill Dr, Pitts, Jason D - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Disaster Restoration Service, repair water damaged sheet rock and replace exterior wall insulation where needed, 1840 Wentworth Dr, Luterbach, Michael - $2,714

Addition single/duplex/garage, Ben Hill Designs, replacing deck, 1210 Blair Ln, Hoose, Beverly D - $5,480

Addition single/duplex/garage, new mother-in-law addition, 3604 Mount Rushmore Ave, Arnold R Strand & Family Trust - $80,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, KC Roofing & Construction Inc, build new garage attached to house via entryway only, 1311 Windmill Cir, Martinez, Claire Beth & Jordan - $45,360

Addition single/duplex/garage, J & M Development, building new garage next to my home, 1916 Hawthorne Ln, Sartoire, Mae - $46,080

New accessory structure, McCall Development, garage, 6071 Northstead Ave, McCall Development - $33,792

New accessory structure, new garage, 3026 Stinson Ave, Thorn, Tommy J & Ellie L - $28,800

Demolition permit, Construction By Design Inc, Billings Landfill. Jackson ST to King Ave E to S Billings Blvd to Jellison, 148 Jefferson ST, Construction By Design - $5,000

