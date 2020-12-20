Residential building permits

Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
Timeless Construction & Design, 2029 Yellowstone Ave., McKeever, Steven W. and Susan K., $16,400
Bearrd Construction, 2324 Green Valley Drive, McKinney, Aaron T, $2,400
Northwest Building And Design, 1705 Elaine St., Romito, Donn T. and Constance R., $21,500
971 Dixon St., Krogstad, Arlin and Pam, $7,500
3021 Zimmerman Trail, Davidson, David B. and Cynthia O., $9,600
Good Earth Construction, 67 Mountain View Blvd., Chambers, Blain L., $11,520
Demolition
Karv LLC, 4117 Roosevelt Ave., JMS Properties LLC, $5,000
Digger Excavation Inc., 4231 Limber Pine Lane, Marsich Investments Inc., $11,000
New Accessory Structure
CMW Construction, 627 Valle Vista Ave., Pelzel, Bruce K. and Yvette M., $45,000
McCall Development, 6021 Norma Jean Lane, $32,256
2478 Greenbriar Road, High Sierra II Inc., $43,200
McCall Development, 6107 Norma Jean Lane, $29,568
New Single Family
Buscher Construction LTD, 3116 Falcon Circle, Taylor, Zachary J., $211,609
Buscher Construction LTD, 3118 Falcon Circle, Taylor, Zachary J., $211,609
Infinity Home LLC, 5134 Chapel Hill Drive, $198,600
Dirk Arnold Construction, 1555 Tania Circle, Shriners Hospitals for Children, $221,018
Pierson Jensen Construction Co., 1017 Vineyard Way, Wagner, Garret and Stephanie, $410,082
Hill Builders, 1880 Gleneagles Blvd., Joshua and Karen Graber, $288,000
Yellowstone Property Solutions LLC, 1409 Carson Way, David Mutch, $221,222
Infinity Home LLC, 2420 Bonito Loop, High Sierra II Inc., $209,856
Kings Mountain Builders Inc., 872 Garnet Ave., Dennis and Nancy Cook, $358,655
McCall Development, 6021 Norma Jean Lane, $317,886
Family True North Homes, LLC, 1813 E. Thunder Mountain Road, $409,936
4035 Lodge Lane, Classic Design Homes Inc., $225,955
South Pine Design, 2609 Strapper Lane, $307,730
Infinity Home LLC, 1503 Rancho Vista Ave., $194,170
Family Oakland Built Homes Inc., 2478 Greenbriar Road, $235,514
Formation Inc., 2517 Mountain Range Court, Mountain Range LLC, $298,648
Formation Inc., 2518 Mountain Range Court, Mountain Range LLC, $289,092
Better Building Technologies LLC, 6327 Ridge Stone Drive S., MTP 002 LLC $221,483
Beartooth Holding & Construction, 5362 Amherst Drive, HLL LLC, $333,310
McCall Development, 6107 Norma Jean Lane, $346,898
HG Designs, 2710 Auburn Circle, Cranford, Leonard, $239,650
New Two Family
Billings Best Builders LLC, 917 Mission Oaks Drive, Starks R.E. Group, $442,320
Billings Best Builders LLC, 911 and 913 Mission Oaks Drive, Trent Parks, $442,320
Jeff Engel Construction Inc., 513 and 517 N. Lakeview Drive, $356,798
Billings Best Builders LLC, 839 Mission Oaks Drive, Trent Parks, $442,320
Billings Best Builders LLC, 905 Mission Oaks Drive, Trent Parks, $442,320
Billings Best Builders LLC, 827 Mission Oaks Drive, $442,320
Billings Best Builders LLC, 833 Mission Oaks Drive, $442,320
Billings Best Builders LLC, 821 Mission Oaks Drive, $442,320
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
K-Designers, 817 Nutter Blvd., Nguyen, Danny, $35,931
Your Home Improvement Co. LLC, 3867 Ave., Mary K. and Steven L., $2,500
Your Home Improvement Co. LLC, 1181 Sierra Granda Blvd., Walking Eagle, Sherry Lynn, $14,250
Your Home Improvement Co. LLC, 401 N. 31st St., Billings 401 LLC, $4,175
Your Home Improvement Co. LLC, 1175 Keno St., Meeker, Curtis S. and Sara A., $4,674
Your Home Improvement Co. LLC, 237 Nash Lane, Brown, Kendra R. and Jason S., $5,916
Ty Nelson Design and Remodel, 3154 Marguerite Blvd., Ostermiller, Rodney D. and Janice, $50,000
1927 Beverly Hill Blvd., Gilligan, John J. Jr. and Mary K., $1,000
Northwest Construction, 1314 Custer Ave., Smith, Mark E., $1,000
Northwest Construction, 1430 Ave. E, Tallman, Carol E., $17,000
Blackford Construction Remodel, 3160 Marguerite Blvd., Krasowski, Margaret, $17,000
