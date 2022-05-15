Residential building permits

Addition single/duplex/garage, Northern Construction LLC, two decks on front and back of home, not attached to structure, 3505 Howard Ave, Rippy, John R & Martha E - $10,000

New single family home, HAD INC, sfr, 2233 Entrada Rd, HAD Construction - $220,456

New two family, Billings West Builders LLC, new sfr, 3515 Central Ave, Granite Peak Properties - $405,504

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Paramount Construction and Remodeling LLC, add a 4/12 shingled patio roof over the existing patio concrete slab, 802 Bitterbrush St, AAFEDT Bruce & Lynda - $12,000

Remodel single duplex/garage, Paramount Construction and Remodeling LLC, add a 4/12 shingled patio roof over the existing patio concrete slab, 810 Bitterbrush St, Allison, Charles R & Beverly A - $12,000

Demolition permit, C&C Construction, LLC, 1122 to 12th left on central to moore ln. turn left to stay on moore lane turn left on simpson, right on blgs blvd continue to jellison, 1122 Howard Ave, C&C Construction - $3,000

New accessory structure, pool house, 450 Cherry Hills Rd, Marjorie Davis Family Trust - $5,000

New single family, Tim Hicks Construction, new sfr, 6149 Sam Snead Trl, Scherer, Lee Robert & Denise B - $1,500,000

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC, new construction of a single story with walkout basement single family residence, 7032 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge LLC - $346,484

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC, new sfr, 7037 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge LLC - $264,525

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC, new sfr, 7043 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge LLC – $305,034

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC, new sfr, 7038 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge LLC - $362,798

New single family, 2915 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0.00

New single family, 6304 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0.00

New single family, 6312 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0.00

New single family, 6316 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0.00

New townhome, Billings Best Builders LLC, 3515 Central Ave, Granite Peak Properties - $0.00

New two family, Brown Builders Inc., new two unit townhome, use masterplan “Model C,” 2915 Eagle Butte Trl, Magnus Land Development LLC - $339,306

New two family, Brown Builders Inc., USE Master Plan “Boulder Gable” plan set, 6304 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $327,260

New two family, Brown Builders Inc., USE Master Plan “Boulder Gable” plan set, 6316 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $327,260

Remodel single/duplex/garage, A-Team Roofing and Solar, installation of solar panels, 2213 Sierra Vista Cir, Gurr, John M & - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar install, 932 Avenue F, Ben Yetter - $25,089

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Brown Plumbing & Heating, provide new sewer main in basement slab. Provide bathroom addition in basement laundry room. Install tankless water heater, 922 Maywood Dr, Ernst, Richard C & Lori Ann - $33,530

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, bathroom remodel in both guest bath and master bathroom both the same design. Tub to shower conversion, and tub to shower conversion replacing existing tub with new shower pan and wall surround, 1818 Bridge Stone St, Ramirez, Albert - $17,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, bathroom remodel, master, replacing the existing shower with new shower pan and wall surround. No changes to layout or structure, 2951 Millice Ave, Shult, Ruan R - $6,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Harvest Solar Electric LLC, 10.8Kw Solar Array, 291 Montclair Dr, Dan Krebill - $28,760

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 3.96kw solar installation on customer’s house, 2641 Meadow Creek Loop, Novakovich, Connor & - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Harvest Solar Electric LLC, 8.4kW Residential Solar Array, 2923 Rugby Dr, Bradley, Kevin P & - $24,360

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Harvest Solar Electric LLC, 3.60kW Roof Mount Solar Array, 824 Parkhill Dr, Donovan, Stephanie C - $11,900

Addition single/duplex/garage, Warncock Construction, 8x10 covered porch and deck. Detached wheelchair ramp, 725 Ave D, Neal, James A - $20,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, deck, 1403 Lynn Ave, Laird, Patrick James & Sarah B - $4,950

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, sfr, 2446 Bonito Loop, Infinity Homes - $238,712

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2449 W Bonito Loop, Infinity Homes - $292,734

New single family, Green Jeans LLC, new sfr, 1337 Tania Cir, Green Jeans, LLC - $325,000

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, sfr, 812 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes, LLC - $0.00

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, sfr, 808 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes LLC - $245,528

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, 903 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes LLC - $245,528

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, 815 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes LLC - $279,946

New single family, Green Jeans LLC, new sfr, 1519 Tania Cir, Kevin Wruck - $325,000

New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, 907 Ninebark St, Trails West Homes, LLC - $252,993

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1668 Annas Garden Ln, Mccall Development Inc. - $305,708

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC, new construction of a single-story with walk out basement single family residence, 7044 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC - $346,484

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC, new sfr, 7049 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC 54 LLC - $340,810

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC, new construction of a single-story with walkout basement single family residence, 7050 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC - $302,141

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54, LLC, new sfr, 7055 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC 54 LLC - $264,526

New single family, Mccall Development, sfr, 1832 St George Blvd, Mccall homes - $262,369

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, bathroom remodel, replacing bathtub and wall surround in upstairs guest bathroom, 1234 Columbine Dr, Bice, James & Delores - $6,700

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 3.96kw solar installation on customer’s roof, 3339 38th St W, Joel M Bowers Revocable Trust - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, complete basement project started by anther contracror. Fir out basement foundation walls. 2x4 studes 24” on center, insulatie, vapor barrier and sheetrock. Delete bedroom #5 from the plans as drawn, 2436 Greenbriar Rd, Shields, Jackie S & - $55,020

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, main floor bathroom remodel, replacing tub and wall surround, 2571 Keel Dr, White, Mark R & Shirlee R - $5,700

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, master bathroom remodel tub to shower conversion, 2335 Interlachen Dr, Von Rohr, David A & - $9,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, master bathroom – tub to shower conversion, 1533 Twin Oaks Dr, Clapper, Francis K & Dorothy - $6,750

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement LLC, master bathroom remodel, tub to shower conversion, 3145 Myrtle Dr, Albert, Bobby J & Tauna - $7,600

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, roof solar, 2113 Gleneagles Blvd, Jim Oftedal - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, downstairs bathroom, tub to shower conversion, 319 Westchester SQ N, Mettler, Barbara J - $7,200

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, roof solar, 2218 Clubhouse Way, Hanner, Tyler S & Ashley M - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, adding structural beams and posts, 5541 Bobby Jones Blvd, Dell, Erika S & - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, finishing two bedrooms, two closets, one large family room, and one bathroom. Framing was completed and inspected prior to closing. We will be doing plumbing, electrical, sheetrock, paint, trim and carpet, 7008 Shiny Penny Way, Keith and Paige Murdock - $42,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Tieszen & Son’s Inc, add front door and redo decking, 2945 Kincaid Rd, Ross, Ernest E & - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, remove existing bathtub (60x32) and replace with new shower base (60x33) walls are acrylic, 1610 38th St W, Cline, Mitchell S - $10,500

New accessory structure, detached garage, 6142 Norma Jean Ln, Mccall Homes - $33,792

New accessory structure, Mccall Development, garage, 6085 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development - $33,792

New single family, new sfr, 4815 Gold Creek Trl, Mike Christensen - $342,177

New single family, new sfr, 4823 Gold Creek Trl, Mike Christensen - $372,140

New single family, HAD inc, sfr, 976 Tierra Dr, HAD Construction - $191,268

New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 4713 Sky Vista CT, Formation Inc - $275,326

New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 4721 Sky Vista CT, Formation Inc - $332,604

New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 4725 Sky Vista CT, Formation Inc - $248,402

New single family, Mccall Development, sfr, 6142 Norma Jean Ln, Mccall Homes - $299,800

New single family, Mueller Contracting, new sfr, 1033 Yellowstone Ave, John Mueller - $132,908

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1943 Annas Garden Ln, Mccall Development - $298,708

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 6153 Eva Marie Ln, Mccall Development, $276,570

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Chi-Custom Home Improvement, tchen Remodel, 3 additional window replacements, and egress window added in basement, 3749 Hayden Dr, Carlson, Bruce D & Kyla M - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, main floor tub to shower conversion, 3504 Granger Ave S, Marrin, Daniel D & Alicia E - $8,300

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, main bathroom – tub to shower conversion, 1939 Howard Ave, Ferrell Living Trust - $7,700

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, upstairs bathroom – tub to shower conversio, 4121 Stone St, Krum, Joshua & Aimee - $8,800

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, basement bathroom remodel, including moving drain 2’-6’ from left to right (tub to tub), 44 Marshall Dr, Fellows, James M & Jolynn - $8,100

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement LLC, hallway bathroom-replace tub and wall surround, 1190 Capricorn Pl, Wall, Kimberly A - $8,100

Remodel single/duplex/garage, remodel, 632 Crawford Dr, Jensen, Klara & - $100,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 1033 Wilderness Dr, Hraban, Aaron M & Caitlin E - $31,389

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 111 Muir Woods Way, Lefevere, Nick & Bobbi-Jo - $29,505

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 1024 El Rancho Dr, Canning, Barrett - $22,601

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 1240 Crystal Lake Ln, Kemmis, Kameron G - $23,413

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 3107 Gloxinia Dr, Blomquist, Wayne - $38,325

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 2028 Clark Ave, Hall, Richard & Erin - $33,733

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 17 Saturn Pl, Burnham, Seth Douglas & Endrea - $50,622

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 1029 Daybreak Dr, Morgan, Randy Lee & Susan E - $29,394

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 1810 Songbird Dr, Doerr, Timothy P & Susan M - $41,145

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 926 Grouse Berry St, Trails West Homes LLC - $24,321

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 1622 Moose Hollow Ln, Martinz, Vernon & Sharon - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Chrome Construction & Design, interior remodel, 2304 10th Ave N, Curtis Burnie - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Interex Contracting, demo of carport, 1208 Cottage Ln, Jans, Stephen M & Lori J - $3,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 8.64kw solar array on customer’s roof, 1821 Stony Meadow Ln, Hogan, Patrick L & Gennette C - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, MHS Construction Inc, We are remodeling the Main Floor Hall Bathroom and the Master Bathroom both at the same time. The layout and the plans for both bathrooms will remain exactly the same. I have no floor plans drawn up, but can do so if required. Both bathrooms will be demo’d and put back on the same layout no wall or structural changes, both with new finishes only. Plumbing fixtures, tile, trim, cabinetry, and paint, 2140 Fairview Pl, Zimmer, Thomas S & Erin M - $24,400

New accessory structure, erecting a 24x32 wood frame workshop on top of a concrete foundation, 1188 Fantan St, Miller, Dana E - $52,000

New single family, South Pine Design, sfr, 1804 W Thunder Mountain Rd, South Pine Design - $450,000

New single family, South Pine Design, new sfr, 1832 W Thunder Mountain Rd, South Pine Construction - $450,000

New single family, Aaron Higginbotham, new sfr, 911 Ortega St, Upfront Development - $243,960

New single family, Yellowstone Basin Construction, new sfr, 2443 Glengarry Ln, Keneally, Paul E & Venus M - $483,608

New single family, 4 MT Homes Inc, new sfr, 2120 Entrada Rd, 4 MT Homes Inc - $209,920

New single family, Steve Gountainis Homes Inc, sfr, 6151 Sandalwood Dr, Steve Gountains Homes Inc. - $450,000

New single family, Buscher Construction LTD, new sfr, 5016 Audobon Way, Buscher Development Inc - $450,000

New single family, Zuhaus Construction LLC, new sfr, 1008 Beringer Way, John & Angie Fischer - $600,000

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1942 Annas Garden Ln, Mccall Homes - $246,274

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Southern Touch Renovations, siding, windows, drywall, painting, flooring, finishing touches (sinks, tubs, counters, cabinets, etc.) electric sub contracted to five star electric, 120 S 29th St, Quito Keutla - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Top Quality Builders, We are going to replace an existing deck. This build started as a screened in unit with roof. We went ahead and got estimates which included engineered stamped drawings but due to the cost we were forced to trim back. We are going to place the concrete in as engineered to allow us to enclose it in the future if we choose to do so. We have attached the engineered drawings and a site plan as well, 2735 Torrey Pines Dr, Palmer, Dennis & Jacquelyn - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove existing bathtube and replace with new Bathtub system, 947 Ginger Ave, Lauwers, Adam & Kayla - $7,700

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove existing bathtub and replace with new bathtub system, 445 S Lakeview Dr, Hartnett, Michael & Heidi - $8,800

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 221 Ashley Ct N, Borell, Philip A & Joanne - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove shower system and replace with new bathtub system, 1262 Twin Lakes Dr, Julian, Annette - $9,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove existing bathtub and replace with new bathtub system, 1523 Wicks Ln, Kelly, William PH & Linda L - $8,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Remove existing bathtub and replace with new bathtub system, 1021 Rimrock Rd, Terou, Steve E & Mikal D - $8,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, rooftop solar array, generator switch and service change, 2026 Lakehills Dr, Edelman, Bobby G & Sonja E - $40,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Alpha-Omega Disaster Restoration, De-odorization and rebuild services due to kitchen fire. No structural damage to the apartment. All finish materials have been removed and will be built back to pre-loss condition using like kind materials, 707 N 31st St, Dewit Farms Inc - $57,177

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Exterior Designs, remove existing bathtub and replace with new bathtub system, 2419 Cook Ave, Boston, Henry & Joyce - $9,500

