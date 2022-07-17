Residential building permits

Addition single/duplex/garage, KP General Contracting LLC, replace rotten deck, 624 Park Ln, Nordquist-Gerringa Helen - $10,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Freyenhagen Construction Inc, new patio and storage addition on garage, 3719 Hayden Dr, Oswald Rovovable Trust - $50,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, replace existing deck, 2143 St Andrews Dr, Blansett Thomas E JR & Janice - $3,000

New accessory structure, Steven Houlihan Construction LLC, Build detached garage, 221 S 29th St, Sevier Morgan D & Carolyn R - $110,000

New single family, Infinity Homes LLC, new sfr, 870 El Rancho Dr, Infinity Homes - $225,968

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2457 Bonito Loop, Inifinity Homes - $278,370

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Red Ridge Construction LLC, 3007 37th St W, Stone and Oak LLC - $185,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Huckleberry Remodel and Design LLC, remodel kitchen and bathrooms, remove wall between kitchen and family room eight feet long. Add powder bath with lift station in basement. Replace windows and add sliding door to back patio, 2124 Concord Dr, Adams, Jessica Ann - $35,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Norsemen Construction, install peaked rood, refinish interior walls ( no drywall), install new siding and windows, 436 Crow Ln, Quito Keutla - $70,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 5.40kw solar array on customer’s home, 1112 Yorktown St, Flickinger, Donald E & - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 12.96kw solar installation on customer’s home, 1190 Calendula Cir, Waldner, Abraham - $35,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, The basement of the house is partially completed and I am requesting a permit to finish the remaining floor space which consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. I will be adding a wall to the current finished floor space to create another bedroom per the original house plans, 2992 W Copper Ridge Loop, Wilhelm, Lindsey M & Robert I - $35,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Re-model upstairs bathroom. Re-model downstairs bathroom. Upgrade all plumbing. Upgrade electrical service. Add downstairs kitchen. Add egress window, 520 Clark Ave, Hofer, Linda & - $5,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Montana Customs Building & Construction Inc, Adding a 781SF addition to the west side of an existing home, 2412 Applewood Ave, Rolfstaf, Thomas C & Dana F - $250,000

New accessory structure, Mccall Development, Garage only, 1678 St George Blvd, Mccall - $33,792

New single family, CDH, LLC, new sfr, 5245 Dovetail Ave, Legacy LLC - $283,190

New single family, WH Coper Ridge 54, LLC, New construction of a two-story single family residence. Same plan type as already permitted at 7013 Copper Sunset Drive, 7061 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $340,810

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of a single-story single-family residence. Same plan type as already permitted at 7055 Copper Sunset Drive, 7051 Shiny Penny Way, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $273,301

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, New construction of a single-story with walk out basement single family residence. Same plan type (except for exterior siding) as already permitted at 7008 Copper Sunset Drive. 7062 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC 54 LLC - $291,490

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of a single-story with a walk out basement. Same plan type as already permitted at 7032 Copper Sunset Dr, 7056 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC 54 - $275,938

New single family, Design Builders Inc, New 1922sf, 3 bed, 2 bath home with 3 car garage. This plan is to be a MASTER PLAN to be “DBI Master 7”, 4923 Silver Creek Trl, Boyer Land LLC - $280,996

New single family, Design Builders Inc, DBI Master 6 New 2010 Sf single family residence w/3 bedrooms and 2 baths on a crawl space, 4923 Silver Creek Trl, Design Builders Inc - $281,410

New single family, Bob Pentecost Const, construct new Dearborn 3 car Master plan per attached plans & specs, 162 Annandale Rd, Bob Pentecost - $385,248

New single family, HAD Inc, new sfr, 953 Tierra Dr, HAD Inc - $385,230

New single family, CDH LLC, new sfr, 4630 Audobon Way, CDH LLC - $283,179

New single family, CDH LLC, new sfr, 4604 Elk Ridge Trl, CDH LLC - $548,874

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Exterior Design Solutions, We are replacing windows, siding, doors and want to add an overbuild to the front gable over the front door to help with appearance and access, 1834 Grand Ave, Ruzick, Howard - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Protech Mechanical Inc, repait and modify garage to accommodate latge pickup parking with auto door opening. 4” concrete floor with 1’ footers 7” deep with a deep bed of pea gravel for compaction, 104 Broadwater Ave, Adams, Rick - $38,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, 100% interior remodel. Windows, electrical, kitchen, drywall, bathrooms, paint, plumbinf, A/C, 103 Custer Ave, Archuleta, Erfain - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, MHS Construction Inc, This is a kitchen remodel in unit 7E of Rocky Plaza. We are removing the cabinets and replacing the cabinets countertops, and appliances. We are removing 1 wall of a pantry closet and a return wall. There will be electrical changes to the fixtures and devices, new sheetrock, and then flooring, 1400 Poly Dr, Parker, Thomas Q & Candis D - $30,934

Addition single/duplex/garage, Jacobs Contracting, addition of a covered back patio and fireplace on an existing residence. On a cement slab. No electrical or plumbing. 1737 Mariposa Ln, Marler Robert M & Donna L - $20,000

New accessory structure, new shop, 1803 Bannack Drive, Tadlock, Troy A - $67,584

New accessory structure, Ben Bowe Construction, New build detached garage on monolithic slab 30x30 Alley entrance, 815 Howard Ave, Kirkpatrick, Cory - $43,200

New single family, Diverse Construction LLC, 1794 Master Plan, sfr, 2018 IRC, 2018 IECC, 2043 Gleneagles Boulevard, Diverse Construction - $267,652

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1883 St Paul Ln, Mccall Development - $147,778

New single family, Mccall Development, sfr, 1887 St Paul Ln, Mccall Development - $132,634

New single family, Mccall Development, sfr, 1891 St Paul Ln, Mccall Development - $147,528

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 921 El Rancho Dr, Infinity Homes LLC - $511,890

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1879 St Paul Ln, Mccall Homes - $132,009

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1852 St Paul Ln, Mccall - $251,643

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1875 St Paul Ln, Mccall Development - $147,478

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Enterprises, install new solar system, 1144 Kyhl Ln, Eubank, Steven D & Dulcey A - $23,413

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar install, 3214 Viola Ln, Donald, Mark James & Julie Kay - $28,869

Remodel single/duplex/garage, update interior/exterior dywall, tape/texture, paint, cabinets, flooring, exterior doors and windows, 3205 Rimrock Rd, J & K Signature Properties LLC - $50,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, replacing bathrub and surround wall in main level bathroom. No changes to layout or plumbing, 1137 N 24th St, Bailey, Allison - $7,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, Replacing shower and surround wall in master bathroom – no changes to layout or plumbing, 1920 Forest Park Dr, Studer, Stephen J & Sherry A - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, replacing shower and surround wall in the master bathroom and replacing the tub and surround wall in gues bathroom – no changes to either layout or any plumbing, 2319 Interlachen Dr, Sauther Ryan & Mindy L & - $14,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, replacing bathtub and surround wall in guest bathroom – no changes to layout will need to move the drain one inch, 4 Vista Dr, HDRS Casa Village LLC - $6,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion and replacing the surround wall in the master bathroom – no changes to layout or plumbing, 2562 Keel Dr, Smeltzer Robert J & Joan I - $9,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, Tub to shower conversion and replacing the surround wall in upstairs bathroom, 3743 Madison Ave, Maciel Patricia A & Frank - $8,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion in the hallway bathroom – no changes to layout or plumbing – 2403 10th Ave N, Hogue Dee A - $11,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, A-Team Roofing and Solar, solar, 1321 Steffanich Dr, Waleri, Michael R JR & Kari - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 2048 Pheobe Dr, Gluck, Nikolas - $40,481

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Harvest Solar Electric LLC, 10.27 Residential Solar Array Roof Mount, 2018 Mariposa Ln, Struckman Robert J & - $30,810

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Freyenhagen Construction Inc, whole house remodel, 3022 Ramada Dr, Agemenoni, Zachary & Mary - $80,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 4.32kw soalr array on customer’s home, 2164 Beloit Dr, Cade, Samuel B & Amanda Marie - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Enterprises, solar, 3218 Viola Ln, Loy Steven P & - $35,689

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 5812 Kit Ln N, Paulson Family Revocable Trust - $21,204

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 4447 Lux Ave, Mascarena Miguel - $31,009

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Harvest Solar Electric LLC, 4.34kWh Residential Solar Array, 1640 Hidden Cove Ln, Boerner Carole L - $12,369

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar install, 2019 St Andrews Dr, Ehrlick Joy & Nathan - $52,169

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Stevens Renovations Plus, new electrical service (4Ohm6 Electric). Insulate exterior wall in bathroom. Replace Galvanized supply lines in bathroom, kitchen and laundry. Update drains/vents to code (Wallis Plumbing). Replace fixtures, flooring and cabinetry in bathroom and kitchen, 714 Avenue B, Roan, David L & Jessica L - $10,000

New single family, True North Homes, LLC, new sfr, 4630 Silver Creek Trl, True North Homes LLC - $369,354

New single family, Schaefer Construction, new sfr, 968 El Rancho Dr, Mike Glennon - $230,000

New single family, Schaefer Construction, new sfr, 1942 Bonita Cir, Mike Glennon - $250,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 9.0kw solar installation on customer’s house, 777 Antelope Pl, Tom Yelvington Trust - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wild Creek Carpentry LLC, master bath remodel – demo old shower floor and walls. Add new steam shower with tile and glass and soaker tub adjacent, 206 Clark Ave, Colton Shane D & Gina M - $18,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to shower conversion and replacing the surround wall in the upstairs bathroom. No changes to layout will be moving drain 2 inches, 739 Lambrecht Ln, Davis Jean A (RLE) - $7,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Custom Builders, replace deck, 360 Aronson Pl, Winkler Mary Ann - $22,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Dustin Davison Construction, finish basement including: electrical, plumbing (one bath), drywall/tape/texture, paint, interior doors/trip, and flooring, 1715 Morocco Dr, Marshall, Michael S & Sabrina - $30,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, 2B Construction, tear out 11’x24’ car port, cut out asphalt and dig for concrete footers, build 16’x24’ garage, 1722 Cheryl St, Polewchak, William R & Shannon - $18,432

Addition single/duplex/garage, Classic Wood Builders, putting a 10x22 deck on the north side of the residence, 225 Avenue D, Welch, Elizabeth - $10,125

Addition single/duplex/garage, Mccall Development, replacing deck, 1702 Hollyhock St, Smith Zchary C & Megan M - $7,425

Addition single/duplex/garage, Reliable Renovations, I will be tearing out back deck and replacing deck app 500 square feet using treated lumber for framing and composite decking for deck boards, 1109 Lendel Ln, Dunham, Darla L - $15,000

New accessory structure, Elevated Home Crafters Inc, Rebuild garage after fire, 555 Park Ln, Blain Bridger - $25,000

New accessory structure, Mccall Development, Garage, 1686 St George Blvd, Mccall Homes - $42,240

New accessory structure, Mccall Development, garage only, 1694 St George Blvd, Mccall Development - $42,240

New accessory structure, Mccall Development, garage, 1670 St George Blvd, Mccall Homes - $42,240

New single family, 4 MT Homes INC, new sfr, 945 El Rancho Dr, 4 MT Homes Inc - $207,920

New single family, Billings Best Builders LLC, new sfr, 2259 Gleneagles Blvd, Parks Trent & Kaycee - $0.00

New single family, Mccall Development, sfr, 1864 St Paul Ln, Mccall Development - $224,474

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 6158 Johanns Meadow Ln, Mccall Homes - $283,672

New single family, Mccall Development, sfr, 1870 St Paul Ln, Mccall Development - $220,758

New townhome, Mccall Development, 1670 St George, 1670 ST GEORGE BLVD, Mccall Homes - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 1674 St George, 1670 ST GEORGE BLVD, Mccall Homes - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 1678 St George, 1670 ST GEORGE BLVD, Mccall Homes - $0.00

New townhome, Mccall Development, 1682 St George, 1670 ST GEORGE BLVD, Mccall Homes - $0.00

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Kugler Construction, house was originally built to accommodate a finished attic space, it just wasn’t finished. Stairs will be added to access the attic, subfloor put it, insulation, and a mini split heating/cooling system, 1848 Island View Dr, Rose Benhamin W & Micah M - $60,416

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Mac Leffler Construction, Remove all burned material and debris, 50 Miners Pl, Leffler Properties LLC - $400,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Northwest Consulting and Construction LLC, foundation repair, 205 Alderson Ave, Ryan Mix - $36,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Northwest Consulting and Construction LLC, foundation repair and replacement, 139 Terry Ave, Steve Casher - $36,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 3.60 solar array on cutomer’s roof, 740 Cook Ave, Paulsen Jeffrey K - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wyman Construction, removal and replace of the front entry. Entry was destroyed by an auto accident, 24 Broadwater Ave, Bjelland David E & Tonia M - $59,883

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, nstall new solar system, 2808 Louise Ln, Sery John G - $18,484

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, nstall new solar system, 803 Grouse Berry St, Schloesser Andrew V & - $16,579

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, Install new solar system, 1212 Matador Ave, Myers, Brandee - $46,401

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 1211 Cortez Ave, Myers Jusy L - $70,081

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 5315 Golden Hollow Rd, See Hunter & Brittany - $23,685

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 1417 Las Palmas Ave, Shoemaker, Kirtis D & Lynnette - $29,980

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, Install new solar system, 3661 Slalom Dr, Plasterer Keith M & Kathleen - $35,703

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, Install new solar system, 1504 Janie St, Cox, Brandon O & Courtney R - $43,645

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, Install new solar system, 3215 Ben Hogan Ln, Seibert Herman & Tammy R - $49,213

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 6301 Southern Bluffs Ln, Yackley Melissa & Jonathan - $22,721

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 1713 Island View Dr, Dimcock Stephen W & Caitlin A - $38,113

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 3.96kw solar array on customer’s home, 94 Legends Way, Streitmatter, Kent - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, replacing the tub and surround wall in the hallway/main floor bathroom. Will need to move the drain 2 inches but no changes to layout otherwise, 5315 Frontier Dr, Walking Eagle, Sherry - $11,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 8.64kw solar array on customer’s house and garage, 4231 Stone St, Webster Willard - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 1203 Cortez Ave, Pippin Jimmy & Angela - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 5.04kw solar array installation on customer’s house and garage, 1821 Avenue D, Gehring Darryl B & Susan H - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, 2924 Rockrim Ln, Duke Erika - $3,000