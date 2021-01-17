Residential building permits

Demolition
RMC Dirtworks LLC, 310 3rd St W, Propriedad LLC, $7,600
Bonini Enterprises LLC, 1325 Lynn Ave, TST Residential LLC, $3,500
Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
McCall Development, 1648 Hidden Cove Ln, Michael and Molly Hugdahl, $5,000
New Accessory Structure
1503 12th St W, Randy W. and Susan M. Maul, $51,840
Mike’s Handyman Service, 1529 Avenue F, Richard and Marcee F. Neary, $50,000
5873 Summerwood Cir, Nels and Rochelle Houghton, $40,000
Big Sky Contractors LLC, 1111 Clark Ave, Big Sky Contractors, $11,700
Sureshot Construction, 608 Avenue F, Veitor Properties LLC, $34,944
1119 Pepper Ln Zweegman, Brian Zweegman, $50,000
New Single Family
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 904 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,422
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 908 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,984
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 912 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,422
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 916 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $172,860
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 924 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $167,668
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 920 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,984
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 921 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $172,270
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 915 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $167,668
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 911 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,984
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 807 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $172,270
Oakland Built Homes Inc, 803 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,422
Wells Built Inc., 2107 S Stone Creek Trl, David Michael and Amy Stordahl, $831,105
CDH, LLC, 5303 Rich Ln, Legacy LLC, $321,576
Better Building Technologies LLC, 6328 Ridge Stone Dr N, Mtp 002 LLC, $207,549
Trailhead Builders Inc, 1413 Carson Way, Trailhead Builders Of MT, $255,761
Infinity Home LLC, 7032 Shiny Penny Way, Copper Ridge West Inc, $242,671
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
JAS Contracting, 515 Glen Dr, Haworth, Sara Jean and Brandon J., $3,000
Freyenhagen Construction, Inc., 305 Coach Cir, Robin A. Wolff, $30,000
Freyenhagen Construction, Inc., 4412 Stone St Kraft, Alex $18,000
6039 Norma Jean Ln, Owen M. Siebert and Kandace M. Siebert, $24,850
Remodel Exterior
Wegner Homes, 1278 Governors Blvd, Kent Schmidt, $17,250
Wegner Enterprises, 810 Lake Elmo Dr, James R. and Jennifer K. Hughes, $8,400
Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 36 Foster Ln, John A. Swainson, $5,200
Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 38 Foster Ln, John A. Swainson, $6,300
209 S 31st St, Michael S. Skauge, $8,000
Jon E. Stanek Const.,103 Alderson Ave, Michael and Marjori Montplaisir, $6,000
The Pella Window Store, 2104 Brentwood Ln, David and Sharon Blackman, $1,800
Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 39 S 12th St W, John A. Swainson, $4,200
Lynnrich Inc., 2528 Carl St, Donald A. and Carol M. Whitcomb, $16,137