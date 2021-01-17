 Skip to main content
Residential building permits

Residential building permits

Demolition

RMC Dirtworks LLC, 310 3rd St W, Propriedad LLC, $7,600

Bonini Enterprises LLC, 1325 Lynn Ave, TST Residential LLC, $3,500

Addition Single/Duplex/Garage

McCall Development, 1648 Hidden Cove Ln, Michael and Molly Hugdahl, $5,000

New Accessory Structure

1503 12th St W, Randy W. and Susan M. Maul, $51,840

Mike’s Handyman Service, 1529 Avenue F, Richard and Marcee F. Neary, $50,000

5873 Summerwood Cir, Nels and Rochelle Houghton, $40,000

Big Sky Contractors LLC, 1111 Clark Ave, Big Sky Contractors, $11,700

Sureshot Construction, 608 Avenue F, Veitor Properties LLC, $34,944

1119 Pepper Ln Zweegman, Brian Zweegman, $50,000

New Single Family

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 904 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,422

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 908 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,984

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 912 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,422

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 916 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $172,860

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 924 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $167,668

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 920 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,984

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 921 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $172,270

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 915 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $167,668

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 911 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,984

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 807 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $172,270

Oakland Built Homes Inc, 803 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc, $174,422

Wells Built Inc., 2107 S Stone Creek Trl, David Michael and Amy Stordahl, $831,105

CDH, LLC, 5303 Rich Ln, Legacy LLC, $321,576

Better Building Technologies LLC, 6328 Ridge Stone Dr N, Mtp 002 LLC, $207,549

Trailhead Builders Inc, 1413 Carson Way, Trailhead Builders Of MT, $255,761

Infinity Home LLC, 7032 Shiny Penny Way, Copper Ridge West Inc, $242,671

Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage

JAS Contracting, 515 Glen Dr, Haworth, Sara Jean and Brandon J., $3,000

Freyenhagen Construction, Inc., 305 Coach Cir, Robin A. Wolff, $30,000

Freyenhagen Construction, Inc., 4412 Stone St Kraft, Alex $18,000

6039 Norma Jean Ln, Owen M. Siebert and Kandace M. Siebert, $24,850

Remodel Exterior

Wegner Homes, 1278 Governors Blvd, Kent Schmidt, $17,250

Wegner Enterprises, 810 Lake Elmo Dr, James R. and Jennifer K. Hughes, $8,400

Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 36 Foster Ln, John A. Swainson, $5,200

Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 38 Foster Ln, John A. Swainson, $6,300

209 S 31st St, Michael S. Skauge, $8,000

Jon E. Stanek Const.,103 Alderson Ave, Michael and Marjori Montplaisir, $6,000

The Pella Window Store, 2104 Brentwood Ln, David and Sharon Blackman, $1,800

Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 39 S 12th St W, John A. Swainson, $4,200

Lynnrich Inc., 2528 Carl St, Donald A. and Carol M. Whitcomb, $16,137

