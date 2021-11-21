Residential building permits

Addition single/duplex/garage, Timeless Construction and Design, please seek additional structural engineer and architectural plans for project details. Reframing of existing garage structure, adding scissor trusses, to elongate/heighten the garage approximately 24”. Restructure of shed and addition of bathroom (powder room) with wall framing. Realign current fence to line up with property lines. Electrical, plumbing, and HVAC in addition with service amp of 200 and relocating of meter, addition of 45,000 BTY Modine unit heater in garage. All additions to have proper attic insulation, exterior weather proofing and siding insulation, 2938 Rockrim Ln., Buniel Maria - $127,800