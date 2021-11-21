Residential building permits

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2210 Entrada Rd, Infinity Homes - $228,806
New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 7009 Copper View Way, Infinity Home - $293,667
New single family, Green Jeans LLC, construct spec home, 1395 Watson Peak Rd, Harlod Larson - $234,210
New single family, Formation Inc, new sfr, 4691 Sky Vista Ct, Formation Inc - $309,908
New single family, Yellowstone Property Solutions LLC, new sfr, 2509 Buffalo Ridge Trl, Dempsey/Doane - $354,933
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6132 Johanns Meadow Ln, McCall Development, $286,778
New single family, MJH Construction, new residential construction of single family dwelling unit, 2107 Entrada Rd, Better Building Technologies - $237,619
New single family, Lorenz Construction, new sfr, 3380 Tahoe Dr, Lorenz Construction - $265,800
New single family, Jeff Kreitzberg Homes, new sfr Master Plan 1607, 2221 Entrada Rd, Jeff Kreitzberg Homes Inc - $226,359
New single family, Formation Inc, sfr, 4701 Sky Vista CT, Formation Inc - $331,905
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 1955 Annas Garden LN, McCall Homes - $299,456
New single family, Wells Built Inc, new sfr, 6104 Canyonwoods Dr., Wells Built Inc - $779,213
New single family, Design Builders Inc, new sfr, 2528 Aspen Creek Trl, Design Builders - $342,952
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 1802 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $258,098
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6120 Johanns Meadow Ln, McCall Homes - $282,543
New single family, Emineth Custom Homes, new sfr, 3316 McMasters RD, Ridgewood Development LLP - $650,000
New single family, CDH, LLC, new sfr, 4741 Gold Creek Trl, CDH, LLC - $323,548
New single family, Jeff Kreitzberg Homes, new residential construction master plan showdown II, 2225 Entrada Rd, Jeff Kreitzberg Homes Inc - $207,350
New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, 918 Grouse Berry St, Trails West Homes LLC - $247,732
New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, 914 Grouse Berry St, Trails West Homes LLC - $302,471
New single family, Trails West homes LLC, new sfr, 910 Grouse Berry St, Trails West Homes LLC - #247,732
New single family, Trails West Homes LLC, new sfr, master plan TW1530 3 car, 906 Grouse Berry St, Trails West Homes LLC - $219,035
New single family, CDH, LLC, sfr, 5325 Dovetail Ave., CDH, LLC - $281,473
new single family, Wagenhals Enterprises Inc, new single family home in Daybreak subdivision, 1106 Daylight Ln., Wagenhals Enterprise Inc - $272,828
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 805 Cherry Hills Rd., WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $189,110
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2128 Entrada Rd, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $189,110
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2128 Morocco Dr., WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $186,610
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2111 Entrada Rd, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $186,610
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2123 Entrada Rd., WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $186,60
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2119 Entrada Rd, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $193,802
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2127 Entrada Rd, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $199,037
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2132 Morocco Dr, WH High Sierra 50 LLC – $193,802
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2131 Entrada Rd., WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $239,614
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 809 Cherry Hills Rd, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $221,047
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2207 Lindero Blvd, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $239,614
New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC, new sfr, 2115 Entrada Rd., WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $239,614
New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2007 W Thunder Mountain Rd, Infinity Homes - $289,944
New single family, CDH LLC, new sfr, 5431 Dovetail Ave., CDH LLC - $485,166
New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6102 Johanns Meadow Ln, NA - $303,522
New townhome, 6325 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0
New accessory structure, garage, 2032 Beverly Hill Blvd., Sunwest Trust Inc Custodian - $23,040
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Montana Customs Building and Construction Inc, tear out existing patio slab and pour new larger slab and install covered patio, 1648 Stony Meadow Ln, Knudson-Newmiller, Cindy - $10,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Luminasun Smart Home LLC, installation of solar panels, flat on residential roof, 1949 Yellowstone Ave., Mark Murphy - $7,845
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Luminasun Smart Home LLC, installation of solar panels, flat on residential roof, 1514 Spring Gulch Way, Weischedel, Pamela A - $11,927
Remodel single/duplex/garage, frame and sheet rock family room bedroom and bathroom. Install tub/shower, sink/vanity and toilet. Install lighting fixtu 1714 Wellington PL, Rudio, Roger L & Marjorie - $37,750
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Tounsley Electric Inc, install solar panels onto garage roof and tie into existing electrical system, 3223 Fairmeadow Dr, Bentley, William B & Liane R - $52,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, MHS Construction Inc, remodel, 3203 Country Club Cir, Brotherton, Robert R & Paulett - $120,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Servpro of Billings, replace drywall, insulation, and finishes from smoke damage, per inspector’s approval, 3102 Stinson Ave, Heying, Craig - $100,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, interior non-structural kitchen remodel. Work limited to drywall for wiring and cabinet repairs. Per inspector’s approval, 1708 10th ST W., Stanley and Beverly J Stott 19 - $8,000
Addition single/duplex/garage, TY Nelson Design and Remodel, build new covered roof over existing patio, 1645 Westridge Cir., Bisges, John Daniel and Katherin - $65,000
Addition single/duplex/garage, D&M Flooring and Roofing LLC, deck, 3110 Parkhill DR, Chapman, James A - $9,700
Addition single/duplex/garage, SMT Services, tear out existing deck and rebuilt to meet code and match current size, 1205 18th ST W, Vicky Hayes - $5,835
Addition single/duplex/garage, Timeless Construction and Design, please seek additional structural engineer and architectural plans for project details. Reframing of existing garage structure, adding scissor trusses, to elongate/heighten the garage approximately 24”. Restructure of shed and addition of bathroom (powder room) with wall framing. Realign current fence to line up with property lines. Electrical, plumbing, and HVAC in addition with service amp of 200 and relocating of meter, addition of 45,000 BTY Modine unit heater in garage. All additions to have proper attic insulation, exterior weather proofing and siding insulation, 2938 Rockrim Ln., Buniel Maria - $127,800
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Detienne & Son LLC, putting a free standing 18x20 foot roof over existing deck 12x16 posts – beams – rafters – 2x6 decking on rafters – tiger paw under 30 year arch shingles, roof over concrete stairway that now open to ice and snow in winter and same roof over back door to walk out level, 1412 Teton Ave., Detienne, Peggy I & Lloyd R - $8,700
Remodel single/duplex/garage, Greg Loterbauer Construction, demo existing kitchen update electrical plumbing insulate and sheetrock demo areas new cabinets, appliances and flooring, 2450 Cascade Ave., Kimmet, George T & Candace L - $5,000
Remodel single/duplex/garage, remodel of existing basement apartment. Electrical and sheetrock, 32 Clark Ave., Douglas, Sheldon & Annie - $21,500