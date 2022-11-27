Caity Carrier and Gabriel Sitapati join DOWL's Billings office

Caity Carrier and Gabriel Sitapati recently joined DOWL’s Billings office. Caity joined as a public involvement coordinator in the transportation sub-practice area. Born and raised in Montana, Caity earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and communications from Montana State University Billings. She will be providing public relations and involvement activities to the benefit of community planning, engineering design, and construction projects throughout the Mountain West region. This work will include the development of written and graphic content, research, and community outreach and engagement activities.
Gabriel joined DOWL’s Billings office as a water resources engineer in the dams and irrigation sub-practice area. He earned his degree in bioresource and agricultural engineering from California Polytechnic State University. Gabe will design water conveyance infrastructure for irrigation and fish passage, investigate dam safety, and conduct GPS and drone surveys in the field.