Caity Carrier and Gabriel Sitapati join DOWL's Billings office

Caity Carrier and Gabriel Sitapati recently joined DOWL’s Billings office. Caity joined as a public involvement coordinator in the transportation sub-practice area. Born and raised in Montana, Caity earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and communications from Montana State University Billings. She will be providing public relations and involvement activities to the benefit of community planning, engineering design, and construction projects throughout the Mountain West region. This work will include the development of written and graphic content, research, and community outreach and engagement activities.