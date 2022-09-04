Campground buyer’s workshop scheduled for October

Those looking to buy a KOA campsite can learn everything they need to know about purchasing and operating a prosperous campground by attending the latest Kampgrounds of America Buyer’s Workshop. This expert-led, two-day event for prospective campground owners will be held at the Fort Collins/Lakeside KOA Holiday in Colorado in October.

With the campground industry continuing to be one of the strongest segments of the travel industry, the KOA Buyer’s Workshop will provide potential campground owners with the guidance and information they need to make informed decisions as they consider campground ownership.

“Camping isn’t just camping anymore. Millions of people across North America choose camping as their preferred way to vacation and travel,” said Larry Brownfield, KOA’s assistant vice president of franchise development. “Camping has always been a great industry, but it’s taking its place as a major player within the larger travel space.”

Throughout a two-day workshop, attendees will learn critical themes important when considering purchasing or developing a campground. Topics of discussion will include factors to consider when buying an existing campground, a comprehensive look at campground ownership, an overview of the camping industry and hospitality trends and the unique insurance needs of campgrounds from KOA experts. A behind-the-scenes tour of the Fort Collins/Lakeside KOA Holiday will offer an up-close look at how a campground operates.

“Future campground owners will leave our two-day workshop with all of the information and tools to make the right decisions as they consider campground ownership,” Brownfield said. “With 60 years of industry experience, KOA has the industry-leading track record to help owners achieve real success.”

The cost of the KOA Buyer’s Workshop is $275 per person or $325 per couple and includes all materials as well as one lunch and one breakfast.

The KOA Buyer’s Workshop is slated for Oct. 8-9 at the Fort Collins/Lakeside KOA Holiday in Colorado. Click here to sign up for the KOA Buyer’s Workshop or contact Deedee Flanagan at 800-548-7239 or dflanagan@koa.net. To learn more about owning a KOA, visit ownaKOA.com.