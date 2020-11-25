Cannabis stocks surge as US election opens new markets

The successful state ballot initiatives have prompted analysts to revise their outlook for U.S. cannabis sales. Cowen now projects the legal marijuana market will grow to $34 billion by 2025, up from an earlier forecast of $31 billion. Morningstar estimates that annual U.S. cannabis sales will reach $70 billion for the adult-use segment and $15 billion for medical.

The legal cannabis market has been growing as companies open more dispensaries. Curaleaf, which has operations in 23 states, tripled its revenue in the third quarter from a year earlier, thanks in part to having added locations in Florida and other states. The Wakefield, Massachussetts-based company's shares are up 55% this year.

Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, which sells its products in California and 10 other states, is up more than 91% this year. The company's third-quarter revenue more than doubled from a year earlier as it expanded distribution of its products.

Despite their big rally this month, shares in Aurora, MedMen Enterprises, Tilray and other big cannabis companies are down more than 60% this year. It's a far cry from just a couple of years ago, when early enthusiasm about the prospects for rapid sales growth and blockbuster company mergers had cannabis stocks skyrocketing.