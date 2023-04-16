The average family in the U.S. throws out more than 9,000 pieces of cardboard every year, according to EPA statistics. More than 17 billion cardboard tubes are thrown away annually.

Nearly 100% of the mountains of cardboard trash could be recycled, saving landfill space and reducing sulfur-dioxide emissions, but only if there are local cardboard recycling programs.

due to a combination of complications from the pandemic and cost.

Now, thanks to a new plan, cardboard recycling is returning, just in time for Earth Day.

“We have redesigned the program so it will work better for us and we won’t be running in the red,” said SMI Area Manager Shari Hagenbuch. “It will be a membership program. Businesses and individuals can pay a membership fee that will entitle them to drop off cardboard during set days and times.”

Any type of cardboard can be recycled, including shipping cartons, cereal or soft drink boxes, pizza boxes or paper towel tubes.

Hagenbuch said SMI ran into multiple problems with the way the prior cardboard recycling program was designed.

“People were dropping off cardboard after hours when there wasn’t anyone available to help unload. It was creating a nuisance when the cardboard blew around. Also, we were receiving boxes that had not been flattened, some still full of packing material. Some were mixed with garbage.”

Hagenbuch explained, due to Lewistown’s isolated location, there isn’t anywhere nearby to recycle the cardboard.

“It is shipped to Steel Etc. in Great Falls, and with the low price, it was costing us more than we were receiving,” she said.

The new membership program seeks to avoid those issues. Recyclers are asked to sign up for memberships based on how much cardboard they need to recycle, and drop-offs will be scheduled by appointment.

The membership program is broken down into four tiers, with each tier priced differently. The tiers include large businesses, average sized businesses, individual households, and one-time drop off.

Each type of membership is asked to make appointments for drop-offs.

“I’m not going turn someone away if they show up without an appointment, but they will need to wait while we take care of those in line who did have appointments,” Hagenbuch said.

The first day to sign up for cardboard recycling memberships is April 22, Earth Day.

“Don’t bring your cardboard that day; that is just the membership sign up day,” Hagenbuch clarified, adding that drop-off appointments will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is a six-month trial to see how well the membership program will work,” Hagenbuch said.