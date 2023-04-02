Carly Mann has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) professional designation from The American College of Financial Services, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. The three-course RICP educational curricula helps advisors master retirement planning focus areas such as portfolio management, risk management, employer-sponsored benefits, Social Security claiming strategies, income tax strategies, housing decisions, and federal and military employee benefits. Mann is an Associate Financial Adviser for Anthony Miller, MBA, MSFS, CFP at Retirement Solutions in Billings, where she has worked for more than 10 years. For more information, contact Mann at cmann@retire-solutions.com or 406-294- 7526.