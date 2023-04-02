Carly Mann has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) professional designation from The American College of Financial Services, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. The three-course RICP educational curricula helps advisors master retirement planning focus areas such as portfolio management, risk management, employer-sponsored benefits, Social Security claiming strategies, income tax strategies, housing decisions, and federal and military employee benefits. Mann is an Associate Financial Adviser for Anthony Miller, MBA, MSFS, CFP at Retirement Solutions in Billings, where she has worked for more than 10 years. For more information, contact Mann at cmann@retire-solutions.com or 406-294- 7526.
Carly Mann earns financial services designation
- Billings Gazette
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Farley brings over 12 years of banking experience to the position, which includes commercial lending, credit analysis and business development.
Charles “C.B.” Wagner with Anderson Hedge Wagner Kienitz Zwemke & Associates in Billings at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management has been recog…
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Sue Anderson announced that a third financial advisor, Janiel Olson, has joined their office in Billings.
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is letting go of almost its entire work force with the satellite launch company finding it difficult to secure …
Achieving Court of the Table status places Gross among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry.