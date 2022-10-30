Certification now available for prevention specialists in Montana

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has announced that the Montana Prevention Certification Board (MPCB) is now offering an online certification program that reflects the highest current standards of competent practice for prevention specialists and those working in related public and behavioral health capacities.

The Certified Prevention Specialist (CPS), administered by MPCB, is now available for professionals providing services in the field of behavioral health. Certification rewards those working in the field for their marketable expertise. Individuals or professionals wanting to learn more about certification can visit www.mtpreventioncertificationboard.org.

“MPCB strives to advance the field of prevention as a viable and effective professional discipline to benefit all Montana communities,” said Karen Sylvester, Board President. “Certification indicates that prevention specialists have demonstrated their competency through experience, supervision, education, passing an examination and agreeing to adhere to a code of ethical conduct.”

The purpose of prevention is to reduce negative health outcomes such as substance misuse and mental health problems through science-backed interventions. The field of prevention offers a rewarding career impacting upstream influences, reducing unhealthy behaviors, and promoting behavioral health and wellness to reduce incarceration and other negative consequences of substance misuse.

Many people work in prevention without considering themselves “prevention specialists” such as teachers, faith-based leaders, coalition members or community-based law enforcement officers.

DPHHS provided $100,000 over two years in federal funds to help develop the training curriculum.

“It’s exciting that Montana now offers a certification program to those working in prevention,” DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said. “Prevention is critical, and these individuals are hard at work in communities across the state to deliver key behavioral health services. This fills another gap in the overall continuum of care, and I encourage all prevention specialists to become certified.”

Brereton said there’s currently about 53 prevention specialists in Montana serving all counties.

Substance use and mental health disorders disrupt daily activities and impair a person’s ability to work, interact with family and friends, and fulfill other essential life functions. These two issues are among the top conditions that result in disability in the United States.

Prevention and early intervention strategies can reduce the economic burden and impact of mental health and substance use issues in Montana’s communities. Prevention focuses on aiding in the development of knowledge, attitudes, skills and policies necessary to make healthy choices or change harmful behaviors.

Prevention is also broad-ranging, with the intent of alleviating many at-risk behaviors which include, but are not limited to, alcohol, tobacco and other drug abuse, crime and delinquency, vandalism, violence, child abuse, mental health problems, family conflict, depression, anxiety and suicide.

MPCB will offer the CPS credential according to the high standards set by the International Certification & Reciprocity Consortium (IC&RC). Once certified, professionals are required to strictly observe a code of ethical conduct and participate in annual continuing education to ensure evolving competence in the field. IC&RC and its member boards across the world are committed to protecting the public through the establishment of quality, competency-based certification programs for professionals engaged in prevention.

Anyone interested in finding out more information about this exciting opportunity and the Montana Prevention Specialist Certification process is invited to visit www.mtpreventioncertificationboard.org.