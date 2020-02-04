Challenge to Trans Mountain pipeline dismissed in Canadian court

TORONTO — Canada's Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed legal objections to the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast.

In a 3-0 decision, the court rejected four challenges from First Nations in British Columbia to the federal government's approval of the project.

That means construction can continue on the project, though the First Nations have 60 days to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said the ruling proves that if consultations and reviews are done properly, major projects can be built in Canada.

"The courts have acknowledged that we listened and that we want to do things right," O'Regan said.

The pipeline expansion would triple the capacity of an existing line to carry oil extracted from the oil sands in Alberta across the snow-capped peaks of the Canadian Rockies. It would end at a terminal outside Vancouver, resulting in a seven-fold increase in the number of tankers in the shared waters between Canada and Washington state.