Charles “C.B.” Wagner, CFP, CIMA, CRPTM, CPFATM, Managing Director, Wealth Management Advisor, Global Institutional Consultant, and Retirement Benefits Consultant with Anderson Hedge Wagner Kienitz Zwemke & Associates in Billings at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management has been recognized on the 2023 Barron's “Top 1200 Financial Advisors” list. He and his team can be reached at 406-255-5523.
