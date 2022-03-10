City Brew Coffee opens first express store with walk-up/drive-thru

City Brew Coffee opened a first of its kind express store with drive-thru or walk-up ordering on 5th Street West and Grand Avenue across from Senior High School, catering to students, the broader neighborhood and those who are looking to grab their coffee on the run. This is City Brew’s 11th location in the Billings’ metro area with a 12th opening this spring on North Shiloh.

“This is an exciting new concept for us,” said Chrissy O'Malley, director of retail store operations for City Brew Coffee. “We hope to be able to serve our on-the-go customers in a new, convenient way that fits their schedule and needs, while also having a welcoming patio walk-up for those looking to hang out and enjoy their beverage."

The new drive-thru/walk-up location is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 6am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.

Founded in 1998, City Brew Coffee selects only the top 2 percent of beans grown to create blends full of distinctive flavors and roasts them right here in Billings.

City Brew Coffee is sold by the cup and by the pound at stores and kiosks throughout the Rocky Mountain West and is served at convenience stores and restaurants across the nation.

City Brew is also committed to giving back to the communities it serves, offering significant support to local organizations, schools and teams. It also partners with nonprofits to create private-label fundraisers. Given its Montana-born heritage, it also maintains a “buy-local” commitment to support area businesses.

This expansion will give the company 21 locations in eight Montana cities (Billings-Laurel (11), Bozeman (3), Kalispell (2), Missoula (2), Butte, Great Falls and Miles City); six in Wyoming (Casper (2), Sheridan (2) and Cheyenne and Gillette); two in North Dakota (Bismarck and Dickinson); and one in Spearfish South Dakota.

