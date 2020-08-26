City Brew looks to build shop across from Senior High

City Brew Coffee is looking at building a new coffee shop across from Senior High School and replacing what was previously known as McFiny's convenience store.
A special review request was filed through the city of Billings earlier in August to allow a drive-thru service for a new 860-square-foot coffee shop at 446 Grand Ave. The location was previously occupied by McFiny's convenience store and gas station, which closed in April 2019.
The company is looking to demolish the existing building to construct a new building, with early design plans illustrating a small shop with an outdoor seating and lawn area. Two cars will be able to enter the City Brew drive-thru via two lanes, easing traffic "stack up" on Fifth Street West. The two lanes will become one lane closer to the drive-thru window, and customers will exit the drive-thru on Grand Avenue.
The Billings City Council approved the drive-thru on Monday, allowing for an analysis into how it could affect traffic and the neighborhoods nearby. A few council members raised concerns about how a drive-thru line could affect traffic, whether customers leaving the drive-thru will be free to turn left or right onto Grand Avenue, and more.
The construction of a drive-thru across the alley from the residential zone to the south of the shop was also a concern. The property is in a neighborhood commercial zone.
City Brew Coffee will be the tenant operating on the land, which was purchased by Drew Smith with NAI Properties about a month ago.
After the city's planning and engineering divisions carry out analyses on how the drive-thru will affect traffic, the project will seek building permits and site development. It's unclear when construction will be completed, and City Brew Coffee did not return calls for comment by Wednesday evening.
McFiny's on Grand closed in 2019 after losing a lease to former property owner Wag Tag LLC, The Billings Gazette previously reported.
