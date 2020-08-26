City Brew looks to build shop across from Senior High

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City Brew Coffee is looking at building a new coffee shop across from Senior High School and replacing what was previously known as McFiny's convenience store.

A special review request was filed through the city of Billings earlier in August to allow a drive-thru service for a new 860-square-foot coffee shop at 446 Grand Ave. The location was previously occupied by McFiny's convenience store and gas station, which closed in April 2019.

The company is looking to demolish the existing building to construct a new building, with early design plans illustrating a small shop with an outdoor seating and lawn area. Two cars will be able to enter the City Brew drive-thru via two lanes, easing traffic "stack up" on Fifth Street West. The two lanes will become one lane closer to the drive-thru window, and customers will exit the drive-thru on Grand Avenue.