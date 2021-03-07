Co-op Director Elected NRECA Board of Directors President

Chris Christensen, a director of NorVal Electric Cooperative in Montana, begins a two-year term as president of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) board of directors. Christensen was elected NRECA president by the association’s board of directors. He is the immediate past vice president and previously served as secretary-treasurer.
Christensen is the first Montanan elected as an officer of the NRECA board of directors. He is a Credentialed Cooperative Director and is NRECA Board Leadership Certiﬁed. Christensen manages his family’s cattle ranch with his wife, Carol, and four children.
He is a former Agricultural Education instructor, Future Farmers of America adviser, member of the Agricultural Education Advisory Committee for Montana State University, and past director of numerous other school, association and professional boards.
