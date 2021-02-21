Commercial Building Permits

Saunders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th St., Sisters of Charity of Levenworth, $350,000
Otis Creek Construction, 520 Wicks, Lane, Oval Energy LLC, $21,000
Sanders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th Street, Sister of Charity of Leavenworth, $497,735
CDH, LLC Interior Remodel and Tenant Finish of 2nd and 3rd floors. 1537 Avenue D 1537 Avenue D LLC, $484,000
Neumann Construction Non-Structural Interior Demo Only, 1110 Broadwater Ave, Broadwater Ventures LLC, $20,000
McCall Development Detach Garage, 1650 Annas Garden Ln, McCall Development Inc., $33,792
Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR 815 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $172,270
Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR 819 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $174,984
Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR 823 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $172,270
Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR 827 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $167,668
CDH, LLC SFR, 2214 Greenbriar Rd CDH, LLC $333,126
Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR, 811 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $174,422
Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR, 812 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $172,270
Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR, 820 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $172,270
Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR, 824 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $174,422
Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR, 828 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $172,270
Family McCall Development, SFR, 1644 Annas Garden Ln, McCall Development Inc., $297,898
McCall Development New Single Family RES 1650 Annas Garden Ln, McCall Development Inc., $292,845
J & M Development New SFR, 1129 Pumpkin Hollow Cir, J & M Development LLC, $205,073
J & M Development New SFR, 1141 Pumpkin Hollow Cir, J & M Development LLC, $243,859
Billings Best Builders LLC, 815-817 Mission Oaks 815 Mission Oaks Dr., Starks Real Estate Group $412,304
Billings Best Builders LLC, 1640 & 1642 Kanga Way, 1640 Kanga Way Trent Parks, $390,540
Billings Best Builders LLC, 1634 & 1636 Kanga Way, 1634 Kanga Way Trent Parks, $390,540
Billings Best Builders LLC, 1628 & 1630 Kanga Way, 1628 Kanga Way Trent Parks, $390,540
Billings Best Builders LLC, 1622 & Kanga Way, 1622 Kanga Way Trent Parks, $390,540
Billings Best Builders LLC, 1616 & 1618 Kanga Way, 1616 Kanga Way Trent Parks, $390,540
Reliable Renovations, 4209 Audubon Way, Lewis, Daniel James & Ann l, $30,000
Garage Yellowstone Roofing and Siding Extend Vaulted Ceiling Over 2 Trusses, 166 Erickson Ct S, Hooson, James R, & Doreen M, $500
Jas Contracting Interior Non-Structural Remodel, 4525 Poly Dr., Allen, Priscilla P, $12,000
Com New Office/Bank New 3300 Sq. Ft. Bank, 2414 Central Ave, Chase Bank, $1,000,000
Restaurant/Casino/Bar Morton Buildings Inc., New 23,310 Sq. Ft. Brewery/Restaurant 3970 Pierce Pkwy, Travis Peterson, $2,500,000
Yellowstone Basin Construction, 104 N 28th St, Stapleton Property Investment, $500,000
Legacy Telecommunications, Wireless Telecommunications Tower, 970 S 29th St W Capital Holdings LLC, 49.9% int., $20,000
Steve Monson Custom Builder, Removing 3 non-structural office walls, 113 N 28th St, Montana Power Building LLC., $40,000
Jones Construction, Inc., Interior remodel to 1 existing resident room and change layout of common area, 3940 Txhist Rimrock Rd, Lutheran Retirement Home Inc., $28,900
Ze Construction LLC, Remodel and new 504 Sq. Ft. addition, 215 N 18th St, GBH Enterprises LLC, $59,472
McCall Development, Detached garage, 6125 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Development Inc., $44,928
McCall Development, Detached Garage, 6027 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Development Inc., $35,904
New accessory structure, new garage. 2904 38th St W Arneson, John D Z & Leah M, $44,160
BP-21-00058 2/2/2021 Res new single family, Cougar Construction
2330 Glengarry Ln, Estates of Briarwood LLC, $337,806
McCall Development, SFR 6125 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Development Inc., $374,480
Res new single family, McCall Development SFR 6027 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Development Inc., $333,346
Interior Remodel, 2416 Louise Ln, Mark Schiffner, $98,100
Fire damage repair, 570 Oasis Dr., Scott Lindell, $3,000
Your Home Improvement Company LLC, Bathroom remodel, 2909 Georgina Dr., Zaccagnini, Gary, $6,500
Single/duplex/garage
Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, Bathroom remodel, 3723 Slalom Dr., Johns, Ronald L & Heather D, $6,000
Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, Bath remodel, 237 Wyoming Ave, Crisp, David W & Patricia G, $5,600
Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, Bathroom remodel, 232 Birchwood Dr., Cull, Chris, $6,500
Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, Bathroom remodel, 3009 Jonathon Ct., Holtz, Cynthia $7,500
Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, Bathroom remodel, 1033 Howard Ave, Shaw, Douglas Morgan, $7,500