Commercial Building Permits

Saunders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th St., Sisters of Charity of Levenworth, $350,000

Otis Creek Construction, 520 Wicks, Lane, Oval Energy LLC, $21,000

Sanders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th Street, Sister of Charity of Leavenworth, $497,735

CDH, LLC Interior Remodel and Tenant Finish of 2nd and 3rd floors. 1537 Avenue D 1537 Avenue D LLC, $484,000

Neumann Construction Non-Structural Interior Demo Only, 1110 Broadwater Ave, Broadwater Ventures LLC, $20,000

McCall Development Detach Garage, 1650 Annas Garden Ln, McCall Development Inc., $33,792

Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR 815 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $172,270

Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR 819 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $174,984

Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR 823 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $172,270

Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR 827 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $167,668

CDH, LLC SFR, 2214 Greenbriar Rd CDH, LLC $333,126

Oakland Built Homes Inc., New SFR, 811 Presidio Ln, Oakland Built Homes Inc., $174,422