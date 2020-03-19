Coronavirus threatens Montana's already struggling cattle market

In his letter to Perdue, Tester said ranchers are seeing the worst price decline in 40 years. “Your actions now could make the difference between folks going broke or staying in the industry for another generation,” wrote Tester, a Democrat who farms near Big Sandy.

Daines said this week that ranchers, challenged by low prices for several months as a result of market manipulation, risked being pushed to the brink by coronavirus. Restaurants are being closed in a move to prevent the spread of disease. That means demand for the best cuts of beef is likely to drop, as it did in the last recession.

“One of the issues we have right now is why there is such a huge spread between what feeder cattle are being sold for and what the cutout cows are getting. In other words, that is what the packers are selling for. The spreads here are something we haven’t seen,” Daines said. “I talked to Joe Goggins last night. We have not seen spreads like this in history. So, I know our cattle producers are very concerned about what’s going on, why the packers seem to be making out like bandits, and our producers are seeing record low prices.

“That’s something I’m working separately on with the Justice Department because I think we’ve got an issue with monopolies here and we have several of us from cow states banding together.”