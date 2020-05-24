COVID-19 restrictions have strained Montana's wedding industry, but Phase 2 offers hope

Weddings moved to next year take up available time for new weddings, so it makes it difficult to make a profit, LaGreca said.

“So if our client had a June 12, 2020, wedding and it’s moved to June 2021 — June 12 is a really popular date to book — now we have one wedding that weekend already,” LaGreca said.

Because some events are shifting to private properties, LaGreca has also had to implement liability waivers stating the company cannot be held liable for virus spread at the event and that decorating an event does not endorse or encourage its occurrence.

LaGreca received a grant from the Paycheck Protection Program, but staff have to keep track of how that money is allocated. The loan will be forgiven if at least 75% of the money borrowed goes to payroll. The remaining 25% must be used for expenses like utility costs, and lease and mortgage payments over an eight-week period. If it's not used for those purposes, the loan must be repaid in two years with 1% interest.

“We’ve been grateful for it, but we’re sort of looking at it like a two-month life raft,” LaGreca said. “The implications of basically halting business for two months and then having a global pandemic are further reaching than the two months that it covers.”