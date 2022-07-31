Culbertson business teacher learns manufacturing at Red Oxx

Phyllis Owan, Culbertson High School business teacher, learned on-the-job through a one-week teacher externship at Red Oxx Manufacturing in June.
Owan will take what she learned back to her classroom in the fall, and will share what she learned with fellow educators at education conferences throughout the year. Red Oxx Manufacturing produces high quality, hand-made bags, travel accessories, railroad gear, and fitness items from their Billings factory.
With more than 4,200 manufacturers in Montana, opportunities in manufacturing are available statewide. Manufacturing jobs, on average, pay more than $52,000 annually, which is 11% higher than the state average annual wage. More than 20,000 Montanans work in manufacturing.
The teacher externship program developed through a partnership between the Montana Manufacturing Extension Center and Reach Higher Montana, which formed from both organizations’ involvement in the Montana Work-Based Learning Collaborative.