Dan and Stephanie Patterson, senior real estate broker associates with Berkshire Hathaway Floberg Real Estate in Columbus and Billings will be recognized for reaching the 10-year milestone for consecutively winning the Legend Award.

As a Legend Award recipient, they join a select group of network agents who have consistently ranked in the top 2% of real estate sales professionals in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network and will be recognized at the annual sales convention in March.

In addition to the Legend Award, they also earned the Platinum Level Chairman's Circle Award, which is awarded to the top 1% of the networks sales professionals.