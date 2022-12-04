Danielle Meyer promoted to director of payment services

For the past 16 years, Danielle Meyer has served in a variety of roles at First Interstate including retail, credit cards, business development, commercial payments, product management, and most recently, Director of Business Lending. This successful foundation perfectly positioned Meyer for her recent promotion to Director of Payment Services at First Interstate.

“Danielle’s vast and varied skillset coupled with her track record of success made her an excellent candidate for this position,” said Gary Lorenz, Chief Specialty Banking Officer. “I’m excited to see Danielle lead the Payments team in executing strategies to support our clients and better meet their unique needs.”

In her new role, Meyer will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of payment product strategies to grow First Interstate’s portfolio, which includes credit cards, debit cards, and merchant services. Meyer will oversee credit card operations, card services support, commercial payment sales, and delivery teams.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead and partner with a great team to drive change and deliver results,” Meyer said. “First Interstate has an incredible opportunity to invigorate Payment Services offerings to better meet our clients’ needs across the footprint while driving incremental and sustainable revenue growth.”

Meyer has a B.A. in Marketing and Management from Montana State University-Billings.