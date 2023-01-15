Decker joins Visit Billings as sports tourism manager

Evan Decker joined Visit Billings, managed by the Billings Chamber of Commerce, as the new sports tourism manager in November 2022.

In his new role, Decker is leading the ongoing recruitment and solicitation of sports related tournaments and events to the Billings area by supporting businesses, event coordinators, tournament owners, local and state sports associations, rights holders, and National Governing Bodies in the athletic field. He is working hard to promote Billings as a sports tourism destination to grow existing and recruit new athletic events.

"The sports market is the second largest segment for growing visitation to Billings and creates hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact,” said Alex Tyson, executive director of Visit Billings. “Evan brings a wealth of knowledge to the destination and focus to help grow new and foster existing sports events. He will take the market to the next levels.”

Decker holds a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from Northern Arizona University and has ample experience in the hospitality, tourism, and sports industries. He recently became a Certified Autism Travel Professional (CATP) and completed training to receive his designation as a Professional in Destination Management (PDM).

Decker officially joined Visit Billings on Nov. 1. He relocated to Billings from Tempe, Arizona for his new role. No stranger to Montana’s Trailhead, Decker has strong Montana roots through his family and enjoys skiing and recreation in the outdoors. He can be reached via email at Evan@VisitBillings.com or by calling (406) 606-1372.