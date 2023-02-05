Dolan named Food Insecurity Program Coordinator for Billings Public School students Nikki Dolan has been named the food insecurity program coordinator for the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Dolan takes the newly created position to lead the BackPack Meals, Teen Pantry and Elementary Pantry programs that operate for Billings Public Schools students in need.





Dolan started the position in August 2022, training with Dr. Ginny Mermel, who started the food programs in 2007. Mermel, as a dedicated volunteer for 15 years, ran the programs under the Foundation to beneﬁt BPS students. Upon her retirement, the Education Foundation created the food insecurity program coordinator position.

Dolan has a degree in Business Administration/Marketing from the University of Montana. Her previous experience is working as the special events coordinator at Billings Clinic and as an account executive at an advertising firm.

“We’re thrilled to have Nikki on staff to lead these programs,” said Kelly McCandless, executive director for the foundation. “She has tremendous passion for ensuring the kids in our district facing food insecurity receive the nutritional support they need.”

The EFBPS Food Insecurity Programs are currently responsible for feeding approximately 700 students each week. Program demand has grown signiﬁcantly over the last two years, and the addition of a staff position to manage the programs is critical to the continued ability to care for students in need.

“There are passionate people at every level of Billings Public Schools attending to needs far beyond academics for students,” said Dolan. “I’m thrilled to be part of programs offering stability and certainty for kids who would otherwise face hunger.”

The Foundation Food Insecurity Programs run entirely through private donations and grants. If you’d like to support these programs, mail your donation to EFBPS, 415 N. 30th St., Billings, MT 59101. Or visit www.EFBPS.org to learn more. You can reach the Foundation team at 406-281-5149 or at Foundation@BillingsSchools.org.

Glendive Medical Center welcomes Amilyn Worlobah, MD

Glendive Medical Center announced Amilyn Worlobah, MD, as the newest physician to join its growing team in Family Medicine and will begin taking patients in late February.

Born in New York and raised from childhood in Minnesota, Worlobah has always had an interest in the human body.

“Growing up, I was always curious about the human body, how it works, and what can be done when it does not function as it should,” she said. “Getting an internship at the Mayo Clinic as a freshman in college, further solidified my interest and passion for the field. I truly see medicine as an art of healing; and being a doctor, especially in family medicine, allows me to form those meaningful connections with people where I am serving them to the best of my ability, and can also reap the reward of seeing them get better and feel better.”

Worlobah completed her undergraduate degree at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, followed by her medical doctorate at Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies. She then finished her 3rd and 4th year clinical rotations in the U.S. Following medical school, she completed her residency as chief resident physician in a small city in Arkansas.

“After visiting Glendive, I absolutely fell in love with the area, the tight-knit feel of the community, and the friendliness of everyone I met,” she said. “I enjoyed getting to know the medical team and some of the hospital staff; they all work so well together. During my visit, I felt very comfortable and that goes a long way in my book. I can truly see myself happily living here and becoming a part of the community.”

In her free time, she enjoys outdoor activities including tennis, traveling, and exploring new places. She likes cooking and trying new foods and spending time with family and friends.

Billings contractors recognized by the Montana Contractors Association

The Montana Contractors Association recognized 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction during the annual winter convention last week in Helena.

“There is tremendous talent and ingenuity in the Montana construction workforce,” David Smith, MCA Executive Director, said. “We are pleased to recognize those in the industry who go above and beyond on projects across the state.”

With significant competition in each category, the complexity and quality of each project is proof that the construction industry in Montana is among the best in the nation. Through these awards the MCA is recognizing quality people and quality projects and promoting a strong Montana workforce.

Among the recipients was Langlas & Associates for their contribution to the Rocky Vista University project and Oftedal Construction for the Yellowstone National Park NE Entrance Emergency Road Repair project.

Langlas & Associates won the 2022 Building Excellence Award for the Best Institutional Project, the construction of Rocky Vista University, the new 138,000 square foot medical college in Billings. It features high vaulted ceilings and an open space concept, using as much natural light as possible brought into interior spaces. With the building being designed in a “U” shaped configuration, it provided a challenge to maintain the structural integrity of the building. At each bend in the building, Langlas installed a building expansion joint system. This system allows 3 separate buildings to move independently while allowing it to function as a single large building.

Oftedal Construction won the 2022 Highway Construction Award for Best Reconstruction of a Rural Project, for phase 1 of the emergency road repair of the Yellowstone National Park northeast entrance. On June 13, 2022, devastating floods caused catastrophic damage to Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance Road to Silver Gate, Cooke City and Gardiner. Expedient actions were required to restore emergency and essential services, before seasonal closure of the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway and the Beartooth Highway to Red Lodge permanently isolated local residents. In three months, Oftedal Construction reconstructed multiple washout areas and stabilized other areas to safely reconnect these important Montana communities. This extraordinary collaboration restored safe public access through Yellowstone National Park by October 15.

Town & Country announces personnel changes

Town & Country Supply Association is pleased to announce the hiring of Lisa Madden and the promotions of Wendi Russell and Amber Larson.

Madden has joined Town & Country Supply Association as the human resources administrator. Madden has more than 20 years of experience in operations management — including eight years in Human Resources. The oldest of 12 children, Madden is passionate about serving others. She has organized fundraisers and collections for Family Promise, Wander Woman’s closet, Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and multiple private families and schools in Yellowstone County. In her free time, she enjoys traveling with her husband and five-year-old daughter throughout Montana and her husband’s home state Alaska. She also enjoys cooking — and she tries new recipes and flavors as often as possible. Madden may be reached at lmadden@tandcsupply.com or (406)894-0707.

Russell has been promoted to the position of store manager at the Hilltop Station C-Store in Billings. Originally from Bridger, Russell started her Town & Country career at the Bridger C-Store in 2013, where she worked throughout high school and college. Russell is a graduate of MSU Billings City College with a certificate in Automotive Refinishing Technology. She extended her education with a certificate in waterborne car paints. She is also certified in First Aid and CPR. A lover of animals, Russell has volunteered with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, where she helped to socialize cats to increase adoption rates. When she is not at work or volunteering, you can find her relaxing with her three-legged cat, Rizzo, maintaining her vehicles, fishing, or hiking. Russell may be reached at wrussell@tandcsupply.com or (406)425-2823.

Larson has been promoted to the position of manager of the Laurel Farm & Ranch Store. In her role, she enjoys helping people find supplies they need to make their operation a success. Larson worked in agricultural retail for six years before starting her career with Town & Country in 2020. Originally from Winifred, Larson has deep roots in agriculture and Central Montana. She earned an associate’s degree in education from Northwest College and bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Montana State University Northern. She then taught elementary education for nine years. Larson volunteers with the Rock Church preschool class and substitute teaches in her free time. She also enjoys gardening, cowboy mounted shooting, crafts, paracord braiding, botany and spending time outdoors with her husband and three children. Larson may be reached at alarson@tandcsupply.com or (406)628-6314.