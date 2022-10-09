Bryant Gernes has joined DOWL’s Billings office as a water resources engineer in the drainage and river systems sub-practice area. He earned a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Bryant will be working on a wide range of water resources projects including watershed modeling and hydrologic / hydraulic analyses and designs related to stream restoration, fish passages, irrigation canals, dams, storm drainage systems, bridges, and culverts.
DOWL hires water resources engineer in Billings
- Billings Gazette
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries will cut production to support sagging oil prices. It could lead to higher pump prices for U.S. drivers.
Here's what you should know about the OPEC+ oil production cuts and what it means for American gas prices and inflation. A Q&A.
Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
If you’re prepping to fill out to the FAFSA this fall, the good news is you’re likely to feel less hassled and crunched for time than you would have been in previous years.
Once empty buildings along the 24th Street West and King Avenue West corridor are quickly filling in after years of vacancy.
Banks use your money behind the scenes, so should you care where it goes? Learn more on the latest PennyWise podcast.
America's employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs. The slowdown is considered encouraging news. Here's why.
The cost of a car or truck is more than just the price you pay driving it off the lot.
KOA announces new director of IT operations
Eric Basye receives the Vincentian Charism award