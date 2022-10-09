 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOWL hires water resources engineer in Billings

Bryant Gernes

 Photo courtesy of DOWL

Bryant Gernes has joined DOWL’s Billings office as a water resources engineer in the drainage and river systems sub-practice area. He earned a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Bryant will be working on a wide range of water resources projects including watershed modeling and hydrologic / hydraulic analyses and designs related to stream restoration, fish passages, irrigation canals, dams, storm drainage systems, bridges, and culverts.

