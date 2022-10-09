 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOWL's Billings office welcomes field project representative

Connie Zehms.JPG

Connie Zehms

 Photo courtesy of DOWL

Connie Zehms recently joined DOWL’s Billings office as a field project representative in the construction engineering and inspection sub-practice area. She previously worked in DOWL’s Anchorage office, and we are excited to have her back on our CE&I team in her home state of Montana. Connie earned a civil engineering degree and master’s degree in construction engineering and management from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She will be responsible for a wide range of construction observation, administration, and documentation duties related to construction inspection, environmental oversight, environmental compliance, materials sampling, project planning, and project management.

