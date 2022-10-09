Connie Zehms recently joined DOWL’s Billings office as a field project representative in the construction engineering and inspection sub-practice area. She previously worked in DOWL’s Anchorage office, and we are excited to have her back on our CE&I team in her home state of Montana. Connie earned a civil engineering degree and master’s degree in construction engineering and management from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She will be responsible for a wide range of construction observation, administration, and documentation duties related to construction inspection, environmental oversight, environmental compliance, materials sampling, project planning, and project management.
DOWL's Billings office welcomes field project representative
- Billings Gazette
