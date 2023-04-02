Edward Jones Financial Advisor Sue Anderson announced that a third financial advisor, Janiel Olson, has joined their office in Billings.
Anderson said, "We're very impressed with Janiel, and we're sure our clients will be, too. Janiel will help provide the high level of service investors in Billings have come to expect from us as we work to make a meaningful difference for our clients and our community."
Janiel Olson has four years of experience in the financial services industry.
The branch office is located at 1480 17th Street West The telephone number is 406-254-0618.