Eide Bailly welcomes new tax staff

Eie Bailly is a top 25 CPA and business advisory firm. It provides core services of audit assurance and tax and expanded related services. It is pleased to welcome five tax associates to its Billings, Montana office.

Riley Kaercher graduated from Montana State University-Billings with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a minor in Finance. He participates in MSUB volunteer days and enjoys golfing, watching tv shows and being outdoors.

Emily MacLean graduated from Montana State University-Bozeman with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She worked in the VITA program during school to help low-income Alaskans with their taxes. She enjoys traveling, hiking, photography and games.

Paige Mertens graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a double major in Accounting and Business Administration with an emphasis in Supply Chain. She volunteers at her hometown food pantry and enjoys playing volleyball.

Skylor Spomer graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and in Accounting. He has 12 years of oil and gas industry experience. He enjoys traveling, fishing and coin collecting.

Samuel Berry graduated from Carroll College with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Business Marketing and Management. He volunteers as a Legion Baseball Coach for the Scarlets program. He enjoys golfing, biking, hiking, camping and fishing.