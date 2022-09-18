 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eide Bailly welcomes new tax staff

  • 0

Eie Bailly is a top 25 CPA and business advisory firm. It provides core services of audit assurance and tax and expanded related services. It is pleased to welcome five tax associates to its Billings, Montana office.

Kaercher

Riley Kaercher

Riley Kaercher graduated from Montana State University-Billings with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a minor in Finance. He participates in MSUB volunteer days and enjoys golfing, watching tv shows and being outdoors.

Emily MacLean graduated from Montana State University-Bozeman with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She worked in the VITA program during school to help low-income Alaskans with their taxes. She enjoys traveling, hiking, photography and games.

MaClean

Emily MacLean

Paige Mertens graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a double major in Accounting and Business Administration with an emphasis in Supply Chain. She volunteers at her hometown food pantry and enjoys playing volleyball.

People are also reading…

Mertens

Paige Mertens

Skylor Spomer graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and in Accounting. He has 12 years of oil and gas industry experience. He enjoys traveling, fishing and coin collecting.

Spomer

Skylor Spomer

Samuel Berry graduated from Carroll College with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Business Marketing and Management. He volunteers as a Legion Baseball Coach for the Scarlets program. He enjoys golfing, biking, hiking, camping and fishing.

Berry

Samuel Berry
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News