Emily Schabacker joins Billings Gazette news staff

Emily Schabacker has joined the Billings Gazette newsroom as the health care reporter. Schabacker, who was raised in Billings, graduated from the University of Montana’s school of journalism. Prior to reporting for The Billings Gazette, she worked as the education, government and general assignment reporter at the Stillwater County News in Columbus.
During her education, Schabacker spent time at University College Cork in Ireland where she studied travel writing with writers from France, Italy and Spain.
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.