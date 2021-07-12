 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emily Schabacker joins Billings Gazette news staff

Emily Schabacker joins Billings Gazette news staff

Emily Schabacker

Emily Schabacker 

Emily Schabacker has joined the Billings Gazette newsroom as the health care reporter. Schabacker, who was raised in Billings, graduated from the University of Montana’s school of journalism. Prior to reporting for The Billings Gazette, she worked as the education, government and general assignment reporter at the Stillwater County News in Columbus.

During her education, Schabacker spent time at University College Cork in Ireland where she studied travel writing with writers from France, Italy and Spain.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+43
2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president
World

2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, Haitian officials said Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News