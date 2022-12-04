Entrepreneur Magazine names KOA's Whitney Scott as a top chief marketing officer

Entrepreneur chose Whitney Scott, CMO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), as one of the media company’s first-ever Top 50 Franchise CMO Gamechangers. Scott was nominated by her peers for her innovative marketing contributions that have led to success for both KOA and the company’s vast network of North American franchisees.

During a time when outdoor travel and camping have witnessed explosive growth and increased competition, Scott implemented data-driven marketing strategies to help the company make business decisions and better serve the millions of Americans who camp each year. In addition to helping lead the world’s largest system of privately owned campgrounds, Scott established Terramor Outdoor Resort as a secondary brand under the KOA umbrella.

Scott is described in the nomination as “a passionate, innovative leader dedicated to her mission of connecting people to the outdoors and each other. Her work speaks for itself after being promoted to two chief officer roles before turning 35. In her role as chief marketing officer, Whitney has ushered KOA into an era of industry-leading digital and data-driven marketing. She's also spearheaded initiatives that connect directly with the public like the KOA Get Out There Grant, which provides funds for recipients to live their outdoor dreams. Since being promoted to her CMO role, KOA has celebrated record years (notably, in 2021, KOA broke the previous revenue record by 33.1%) and maintained an impressive digital ROI of over 40-to-1.”

Scott also sits at the helm of the team that develops KOA’s annual North American Camping Report, which provides the broader industry with information on camper trends, and spearheads the brand’s monthly research report to share the latest camping data.

“I am honored and appreciative to be included among such incredible industry disruptors,” said Scott. “We work hard to connect people to the outdoors, and to do this we have to be innovative on every level. I look forward to continuing my journey of leading KOA through this exciting time of industry growth and evolution.”

The full list of Entrepreneur’s Top 50 Franchise CMO Gamechangers can be found online at https://www.entrepreneur.com/marketing/50-franchise-cmos-who-are-changing-the-game/437053.