Eric Basye receives the Vincentian Charism award

Eric Basye of Billings is the 2022 recipient of the Vincentian Charism Award. Sisters Katherine Franchett and Bernadette Helfert of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth nominated him for this recognition and describe Eric as "constantly stretching himself to be available to God’s calling in his life and that of his family."

For the past 11 years, Eric has been the executive director of Community Leadership and Development, Inc. (CLDI), an organization serving Billings’ South Side neighborhood.  Under Eric’s leadership, CLDI established the Hannah House, a faith-based recovery home for women with addictions and their children; opened a coffee shop in a rehabbed gas station to provide job and leadership training for at-risk youth; and by 2023 will own and operate 100 rental units of affordable housing.

