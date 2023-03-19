Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate is proud to announce that Erika Burke has earned the REALTOR Broker license by continuing to practice real estate, expanding her education, maintaining a good standing, and passing the Broker exam. Burke can be reached at 406-544-8033.
Erika Burke earns broker license
- Billings Gazette
