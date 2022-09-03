Fall home improvement show at Metra

This year's Home Improvement Show will take place Sept. 9-11 at the MetraPark Expo Center. The 29th annual show will have over 400 exhibits totaling 100,000 square feet of interior and exterior displays. Free admission, free parking and free kids' activities make the show easy for families of any size to attend. With the vast majority of exhibitors being from the greater Billings area, the event continues to be a huge boost for our local businesses and economy.
Visitors will be able to interact with local contractors who will showcase the latest trends in topics such as home interiors, exteriors, home buying, selling and financing. Experts will be on hand to offer tips, techniques and materials for DIY projects.
The public will also be able to view a wide variety of specialty features, including Custom Water Features, a 19,000 gallon interactive Swim Spa, Live Demonstrations, “As Seen On TV” Interactive Displays, and much more.
People are also reading…
Billings Best Food Trucks will be on hand, and over $25,000 in prizes will be given away. There will also be activities for children - Lowe’s Kids Workshops, Big Sky Exteriors face painting, Cabela’s Kids Archery Shoot, and a Custom Splat Ball Course.
Show Hours: Friday: Noon-8p / Saturday and Sunday 10a-5p
Regarding questions, call Beau Hedin at (406) 696-9800 or Mark Hedin at (406)860-3915 or billingshomeimprovementshow@gmail.com