Family Support Network merges with Intermountain, welcomes new CEO

Family Support Network is pleased to announce that it has formally partnered with Intermountain, one of Montana’s longest running child welfare agencies, to provide more resources for families and children in the Billings area. After several years of Intermountain providing back office support and clinical services for the children and families at FSN, the Board of Directors of both agencies completed the merger this year.

“The partnership not only consolidates administrative efforts, it allows Family Support Network the opportunity to work together with Intermountain on delivering additional needed services to children and families. Intermountain's developmental/relational model, which focuses on addressing disruptions to a child’s development and healing through healthy, supportive relationships, will absolutely benefit the children and families Family Support Network serves. With even more focus on our vision of partnering with others, for every Montana child, a family home free of abuse and neglect, our ability to serve and transform how we serve is enhanced. We look forward to the many opportunities our relationship with Intermountain brings to the children and families of Yellowstone County and the surrounding areas,” said FSN Executive Director Shawn Byrne, MSW.

Byrne will continue to lead Family Support Network with the assistance of Intermountain’s new CEO Matt TeNyenhuis. TeNyenhuis joined Intermountain in May 2022 from Peak Vista Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Colorado Springs.

The partnership allows Intermountain an opportunity to further its mission of “healing through healthy relationships.”

“We are so pleased to announce the alignment in efforts to continue to support children and families throughout the state of Montana with Family Support Network. Our organizations bring together similar ideological approaches in a system of care that sometimes feels fractured. We must continue to make every effort to close the gap on continuum barriers through creating a mental health system that touches all aspects of care. Our children, families, and communities alike depend on resources like our organizations to lead more fulfilling lives. We promise to continue to deliver on this ask by becoming a driving force of systematic change. Intermountain and Family Support Network unifying simultaneously is an incredible opportunity to enhance and complement one another as we continue to grow our healthcare delivery system,” TeNyenhuis said.

Family Support Network has been a member of the Billings community since 1988. Today it serves about 200 families and 500 children each year in greater Yellowstone County with services that promote the development of healthy parent-child relationships and interrupt the multi-generational cycle of abuse, neglect, hopelessness, poverty, and drug abuse.

Intermountain is a pioneering agency in the areas of mental and behavioral health that restores hope for children and families through residential, school-based and outpatient therapeutic services. It is a nationally recognized nonprofit that helps children and families in Montana as well as nationally and internationally. Founded in 1909 as the Montana Deaconess School in Helena, it has grown in the last 113 years to address the changing needs across the state, now offering services in the Helena area, Flathead Valley, Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.