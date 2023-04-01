Adam Farley has joined Stockman Bank as a Commercial Loan Officer for the Stockman Bank Billings King Avenue location. His responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.

Farley brings over 12 years of banking experience to the position, which includes commercial lending, credit analysis and business development. He will be an asset to Stockman Bank and help expand their commercial loan portfolios.

Farley earned his Bachelor of Arts & Science degree in Finance from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. He also has a Computer Technology Certification from Wenatchee Valley Tech Skills Center in Wenatchee, Washington. He will be active in the community participating in Stockman Bank related events.

Farley is located at 2700 King Avenue West and can be reached at 406-655-3992.