Montana manufacturing bouncing back from pandemic

Despite struggling with worker shortages, disrupted supply chains and increased shipping costs, Montana manufacturers fared relatively well during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and could see a return to pre-pandemic activity this year, according to a new report released by the Montana Manufacturing Extension Center at Montana State University.

The 2021 Montana Manufacturing Report, which analyzes the results of a survey administered by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, concludes that “Montana manufacturing bounced back relatively quickly from the deep economic drop" starting in March 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. The report also tracks Montana's manufacturing sector against national trends in 2020 and assesses the impact of MMEC's work.

Of the 140 manufacturing firms that responded to the survey reporting their activity in 2020:

• One-third saw an increase in total sales and profits over the previous year, while 40% saw a decrease.

• 59% kept their same number of employees, 16% increased employment and 25% reduced employment.

• 58% did not reduce their production capacity.