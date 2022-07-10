First Interstate Bank launches Believe in Local Campaign to celebrate commitment to communities across region

First Interstate Bank, in partnership with the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation, has kicked off its inaugural Believe in Local grant campaign to celebrate the Bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Forty nonprofit organizations across First Interstate’s 14-state footprint will each receive a $25,000 gift to further their mission on behalf of First Interstate Bank neighbors and markets.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate Bank. “Our Believe in Local grant program captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the communities we serve. Our neighbors will see our dedication to alleviating the various and diverse challenges in the places where we live, work, and grow.”

New nonprofit grant recipients will be announced each week until Sept. 14 when First Interstate Bank marks its fifth annual Volunteer Day, closing all branches at noon to offer employees paid time to volunteer in their communities. The first two Believe in Local recipients are based out of Sheridan, Wyo. and Sioux Falls, S.D. respectively. This is to honor the founding communities of both First Interstate Bank and Great Western Bank and their recently completed merger on Feb. 1, 2022.

Selected nonprofit organizations were first nominated by employees then vetted by a committee of First Interstate Bank employees to ensure funding would achieve the Bank’s low-moderate income and DEI priorities.

“Our employees are the driving force behind all the great philanthropic work we do as a bank,” said Amberly Pahut, executive director of the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. “They not only volunteer their time but help target our giving to the organizations creating the biggest impact in their neighborhoods. Believe in Local further empowers our team with opportunities and resources to magnify the impact of these nonprofits.”

First Interstate Bank made a $21.5 million donation to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation in concert with the Great Western Bank merger to deploy meaningful and relevant assistance across the expanded footprint. This is in addition to First Interstate’s annual donation of 2% of its pre-tax earnings to local communities through Foundation grants and donations. These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development, boost early childhood education, improve financial literacy across all age groups, and mitigate poverty, among other worthwhile initiatives.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank with $33 billion in assets and more than 300 locations across 14 states as of March 31, 2022. A recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves.