First Interstate Bank raises minimum wage to $17 for all employees

First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank announces hike in its minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour.

 Holly Michels

First Interstate Bank will raise the minimum hourly wage of employees from $15 to $17 for both new and current employee compensation effective Oct. 1. This wage increase represents a pay boost for 64% of the First Interstate workforce and underscores the bank’s ongoing commitment to the financial wellbeing of its employees.

"It is my sincere hope that these wage increases not only provide financial relief, but reinforce how important our people are to us," said Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate Bank. "They live our mission, vision and values every day, and are what make our community banking services so special to the clients we serve. We couldn’t be happier to invest in our employees’ future and wellbeing."

Earlier this year, First Interstate took additional steps to ensure all employees receive a living wage by providing a fuel stipend of $130 each month to employees with annual salaries of $65,000 or less.

“For us to be successful as a community bank, we have to take care of colleagues and deliver on our commitment to be a great place to work,” said Rachel Turitto, chief human resources officer at First Interstate Bank. 

First Interstate offers positions in 14 states for every level of skill and background. To learn more, visit First Interstate Bank’s Careers page.

