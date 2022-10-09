First Interstate Bank raises over $25,000 to fight hunger in Montana

First Interstate Bank employees recently raised more than $25,000 for the Montana Food Bank Network in support of its Feed Montana Annual Event, a month-long campaign to raise 400,000 meals.

The Montana Food Bank Network is Montana’s only statewide food bank, partnering with more than 340 network partners, including other food banks, food pantries, schools, senior citizen centers, and shelters, to help end hunger in Montana.

“First Interstate Bank challenged its Montana employees to contribute, and gifts were triple matched by the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation,” explained Jocelyn Lane, Montana Regional President. “To add some fun – and a little competition – we framed the effort as Montana State University Bobcats versus University of Montana Grizzlies.”

The campaign launched on September 1, and the claws were out.

After 30 days of spirited competition, the Cats took home the win with $4,607.33 donated to combat hunger. The Grizzlies put up a good fight raising $4,004.00. With the Foundation’s multiplier, a total of $25,833.99 was raised.

Among Montana branches, Hardin emerged victorious with 100% participation by its employees, earning a distinguished Bobcat-inspired traveling trophy.

“Commitment to community is a guiding principle at First Interstate. I’m grateful to our employees who put that value into action to benefit the places we call home,” said Lane. “We are proud to continue our long history of supporting the Montana Food Bank Network as they work to make a difference.”