Former JP Kitchen owner opens chicken restaurant

After closing JP Kitchen last year, owner Kalvin Tang decided to embark on another, and drastically different, restaurant endeavor.
Compared to the in-house dining and authentic Asian-style cuisine found at JP Kitchen, Kal’s Chicken Coop offers a fast-casual experience selling hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and tenders, hand-punched fries, desserts and more.
The space that housed JP Kitchen was remodeled for the new restaurant at 805 24th St. W Suite 2, and opened earlier this month.
The restaurant sports a casual atmosphere, with bright yellow chairs placed at tables covered in black-and-white-checkered tablecloths. A red and yellow sign on the building is accompanied by another that reads, "Dine-in and Carry-out." Customers can call or place an order on the restaurant's website.
The goal is to keep the food simple, Tang said.
“It opens up the market to us a lot,” Tang said.
JP Kitchen closed in July after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Closing the restaurant and investing in another venture made more sense, Tang said. Financial struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in closing the restaurant after five years of operating.
“At JP Kitchen, I always felt it was hard for Billings to adapt to us,” Tang said. “I wanted to do more authentic Asian food and give Billings a taste of what maybe a lot of people hadn’t had before, but we always kind of hit a certain point of clientele.”
Closing one restaurant to open another one amid the pandemic isn’t easy, especially with the logistical challenges of switching dining styles.
Right now, the restaurant employs about eight workers, but Tang said he needs about 25 to 30 workers to keep up with the pace of the restaurant and its fast-casual operating style. But he’s been struggling to find them and few people are applying, so the restaurant is running limited hours Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’s been a pretty big change,” Tang said. “I’d say I’ve underestimated how big of a change, going from full-service restaurant and higher ticket prices to lower ticket prices but more volume.”
Closing JP Kitchen allowed Tang to step back and reassess what he wanted to do with the restaurant. Remodeling the space and preparing to open took some investment and cost more than he expected, but it’ll be a more viable business model in the future, he said.
The menu is simple, featuring only four chicken sandwiches, chicken tender combos and desserts. It also offers customers four sides including fried Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, mashed sweet potatoes and coleslaw. The portions are larger than those at JP Kitchen, and is about right for the price range, Tang said. Food is prepared by hand before service starts but is cooked to order.
The menu will remain relatively the same, with occasional specials and new dipping sauces.
“At least financially, I feel a lot more at ease with what we serve,” he said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte removed restrictions on capacity and hours of operation on bars, restaurants, casinos, breweries, distilleries and other businesses. Under former Gov. Steve Bullock, capacity at restaurants, bars and other businesses was set at 50% and had to close by 10 p.m.
Gianforte has also said he plans to rescind the mask mandate in the state.
Tang is still figuring out the details, but he plans to follow social distancing procedures at the restaurant. Tables are labeled if they're clean or not, and he'll require workers to wear masks.
"Especially in the food industry, we want people to feel safe coming in here," Tang said.
And while 2021 holds a lot of uncertainty, Tang looks forward to serving Billings.
“COVID gave me a chance to step back and I considered not doing this anymore and just picking up that 8 to 5 Monday through Friday. It sounded pretty good at that point,” Tang said. “My wife and I and family, we talked about it and decided to give it one more go.”