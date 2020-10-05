From the Gazette president: Tell us about your great workplace

Why participate? It’s more than just the well-deserved bragging rights that come with the honor, though impressing your clients — and competitors — is a great benefit. Being selected a Montana Top Workplace also will raise an employer’s profile and serve as a strong recruiting tool.

“Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results," said Energage CEO Doug Claffey. “Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

The honor allows winners to celebrate that recognition with its employees, building their pride in their workplace. Here is how one employee summed it up when his company was named a top workplace in Albuquerque, New Mexico:

“I always knew this was a great place to work, but now the whole world can see what a great team we are.”

It is time for Montana employers to shine on the stage that until now has not been open to them.