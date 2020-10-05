From the Gazette president: Tell us about your great workplace

Love your job? Now you can tell all of Montana about your great workplace.
The Billings Gazette and other Lee Enterprises Montana papers are teaming with national research firm Energage to introduce Montana Top Workplaces.
Energage LLC, based in Exton, Pennsylvania, has surveyed more than 22 million workers and 66,000 employers in major U.S. markets to find out what makes some companies stand out as top places to work while other employers face significant challenges attracting the talent they need while seeing higher than average employee turnover.
The same survey techniques being used to rank top employers from Chicago, to Dallas to Washington D.C. and other major markets will be used to determine the best workplaces under the Big Sky.
There is no fee, and all businesses that participate receive a complimentary, confidential 10-page culture review from Energage. How does the program work?
- Any organization with 35 employees in Montana can sign up for the chance to be recognized as a Montana Top Workplace. State and regional winners will be recognized.
- To evaluate aspiring workplaces, Energage interviews employees with a five-minute, 24-question online survey. Interviews will be conducted October through December. Energage compares those survey results to its industry benchmarks and sends the employer a free snapshot.
- Energage then tabulates the data from participants across the state and informs those employers who have earned the distinction of being named a Montana Top workplace.
- In June 2021 the Billings Gazette and other Montana Lee papers in Missoula, Butte, Hamilton and Helena will publish a special publication featuring and celebrating state and area top workplaces. Entrants who do not win are not identified and can use the confidential survey feedback to improve their culture for next year’s competition. An in person or virtual event also may be held in early summer 2021 to honor the winners.
Why participate? It’s more than just the well-deserved bragging rights that come with the honor, though impressing your clients — and competitors — is a great benefit. Being selected a Montana Top Workplace also will raise an employer’s profile and serve as a strong recruiting tool.
“Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results," said Energage CEO Doug Claffey. “Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”
The honor allows winners to celebrate that recognition with its employees, building their pride in their workplace. Here is how one employee summed it up when his company was named a top workplace in Albuquerque, New Mexico:
“I always knew this was a great place to work, but now the whole world can see what a great team we are.”
It is time for Montana employers to shine on the stage that until now has not been open to them.
Who can enter? Any organization — public, private, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees in Montana. Nomination deadline is Nov. 6. Business owners, managers, front-line staff or even customers can nominate a company. The employer will be contacted by Energage to verify that it chooses to participate.
To enter go to: https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/montana/, or call (406) 206-9789.
It’s time for Montana to spotlight its best.
