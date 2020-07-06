Get back on track with health care

Taking good care of our health during the COVID-19 pandemic requires more than precautions against the novel coronavirus. We also need to get back on track with routine checkups, preventive screenings and vaccinations against other diseases.
Unfortunately, many Americans and many Montanans have been skipping important primary care visits since the coronavirus arrived and stay-home orders were issued in March.
In Billings and across the nation, a drop in vaccination rates for children has been reported. Lack of immunizations puts infants and children at risk for measles, whooping cough and other diseases that all children should be protected against. An outbreak of one of these other diseases right now would be a double whammy to our community.
Well child visits are important for children’s doctors to help parents monitor and support normal growth and development. These routine exams detect health problems early when they are most treatable.
For adults, an annual exam is key to maintaining wellness. Screenings for cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes can prevent serious health problems. For people who already have these chronic health conditions, regular checkups recommended by your physician are crucial for controlling your illness and preventing complications.
In March, when Montanans and other Americans were urged to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, visits to medical clinics dropped dramatically. Clinics actually encouraged people to postpone some non-urgent appointments during the early weeks of the stay-at-home order. Some facilities stopped scheduling routine appointments. Now, even with the lifting of stay-home orders, visits to clinics remain below the pre-pandemic levels.
Clinic visits declined nearly 60% between mid-February and early April, according to a national study by Harvard University of more than 50,000 health care providers. The visit number rebounded by mid-May but has remained lower than before the start of the pandemic. The decrease in visits would have been much greater if not for telemedicine, which has helped to provide needed access to care.
U.S. hospital emergency departments also reported a drastic decrease in non-COVID-19 cases after the pandemic started. Emergency department visits for heart attack or stroke were 20% less than expected, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Patients might have delayed or avoided seeking care because of fear of COVID-19, unintended consequences of recommendations to stay at home, or other reasons,” the CDC article said.
After months of working with evolving pandemic precautions, RiverStone Health Clinics are open and providing all our regular services to patients. We have taken numerous steps to protect our patients and our staff from exposure to COVID-19. Patient safety is our top priority.
Like many other clinics, RiverStone Health has increased availability of video visits so patients can “see” the doctor without leaving their own homes. Patients who prefer a telemedicine visit can request it.
Let’s be clear: People who are experiencing chest pain or other symptoms of heart attack or stroke need to call 9-1-1 and go immediately to their nearby emergency department. And everyone needs routine health checkups – to reduce their risk of contracting preventable diseases or of having a life-threatening medical emergency.
Good overall health requires regular attention. If you have let your routine health care lapse, get back on track this month.
Dr. Chris Baumert is a family physician at RiverStone Health Clinics in Billings, Joliet and Bridger. He is a faculty member of the Montana Family Medicine Residency and can be reached at (406)247-3306.
