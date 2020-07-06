Get back on track with health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taking good care of our health during the COVID-19 pandemic requires more than precautions against the novel coronavirus. We also need to get back on track with routine checkups, preventive screenings and vaccinations against other diseases.

Unfortunately, many Americans and many Montanans have been skipping important primary care visits since the coronavirus arrived and stay-home orders were issued in March.

In Billings and across the nation, a drop in vaccination rates for children has been reported. Lack of immunizations puts infants and children at risk for measles, whooping cough and other diseases that all children should be protected against. An outbreak of one of these other diseases right now would be a double whammy to our community.

Well child visits are important for children’s doctors to help parents monitor and support normal growth and development. These routine exams detect health problems early when they are most treatable.

For adults, an annual exam is key to maintaining wellness. Screenings for cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes can prevent serious health problems. For people who already have these chronic health conditions, regular checkups recommended by your physician are crucial for controlling your illness and preventing complications.