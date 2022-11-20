Gillette Vaira achieves digital marketing expert status

Gillette Vaira of Rebel River Creative recently became a Certified Digital Marketing Expert through the Digital Marketing Institute and American Marketing Association. Vaira earned the post-graduate certification by completing a 44-week, online course, which was based in Dublin, Ireland. Through the course, Vaira mastered the latest thinking in Digital Strategy, CX, Social Media, Search Marketing, Leadership, and Management. Rebel River Creative is a full-service marketing agency located in Billings, Montana. Vaira may be reached at (406) 702-1557 or info@rebelrivercreative.com.