 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gillette Vaira achieves digital marketing expert status

  • 0

Gillette Vaira of Rebel River Creative recently became a Certified Digital Marketing Expert through the Digital Marketing Institute and American Marketing Association. Vaira earned the post-graduate certification by completing a 44-week, online course, which was based in Dublin, Ireland. Through the course, Vaira mastered the latest thinking in Digital Strategy, CX, Social Media, Search Marketing, Leadership, and Management. Rebel River Creative is a full-service marketing agency located in Billings, Montana. Vaira may be reached at (406) 702-1557 or info@rebelrivercreative.com.

Gillette Vaira

Vaira
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Vaira joins Rebel River Creative

Vaira joins Rebel River Creative

Gillette Vaira, M.A., has joined Rebel River Creative as an account executive. She previously worked in marketing and public relations at nonp…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News