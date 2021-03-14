 Skip to main content
Glacier Bank ranked third on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Banks, 2021

Billings-based Western Security Bank is pleased to announce that its parent company, Glacier Bank, has been ranked third on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Banks, 2021. Forbes’ annual look at America’s Best Banks ranks publicly traded banks and thrifts based on their growth, credit quality and profitability. (www.forbes.com).

Western Security Bank was acquired by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. in 2001 and is now one of 16 Divisions of Glacier Bank. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services in 123 communities and 193 banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada.

